This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumor mill has been stirring non-stop for the past few weeks. The most recent noteworthy event was Taylor accepting Travis Kelce's invitation to attend the Kansas City Chiefs-Chicago Bears game Sunday in Kansas City. Taylor was spotted with Donna Kelce, Travis' mom, in a suite throughout the game in order to cheer on Travis.

Taylor arrived at the game dressed in the Chiefs' red and white colorway, sporting a red and white windbreaker, a tank top, and a classic pair of New Balance 550 sneakers.

Taylor Swift wears the NB 550 at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game and now it’s trending on New Balance’s website 👀 pic.twitter.com/U60py7eeKT — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 25, 2023

These sneakers have maintained their status as New Balance's top-selling shoe for an extended period, and it's not hard to understand why. They come in a wide range of colors, feature a highly cushioned sole, and exude a sleek style that can complement any casual outfit. They serve as an ideal retro footwear choice for those seeking an affordable option for the upcoming fall season and can be worn year-round.

Taylor specifically chose the 550's white with red and black accent sneakers. If you're interested in purchasing these sneakers, regardless of your gender, here is where you can buy the Taylor Swift New Balance sneakers.

Read more

New Balance 550 Sneakers – White/Red/Black

Originally launched in 1989, the New Balance 550 left an indelible mark on basketball courts across the nation. Following its initial release, the 550 was consigned to the archives, only to be resurrected in late 2020 as limited-edition releases. It then made a triumphant return to the permanent lineup in 2021, rapidly gaining popularity as a global fashion staple. The 550 boasts a low-top, sleek silhouette that offers a modern twist on the robust designs of the late 1980s, while its enduring leather upper construction remains a timeless style choice for any era. These are the exact pair of New Balance Taylor Swift sneakers.

Key Features:

Leather upper

Rubber outsole for enhanced traction and durability

Similar Colorway: New Balance 550 Sneakers – White/Brick Red

The 550 showcases a low-top, streamlined silhouette that provides a contemporary reinterpretation of the sturdy late 1980s designs. Its enduring leather upper construction, accentuated by a white colorway with brick red accents, maintains its status as a timeless style choice for any era — still very Taylor Swift-worthy.