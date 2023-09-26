This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

With Taylor Swift, everything is Red — especially lately. The buzz, hype, and rumor mills around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been non-stop over the past few weeks. The most recent headline-worthy moment occurred when Taylor accepted Travis Kelce's invitation to join him at the Kansas City Chiefs versus Chicago Bears game on Sunday in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. Taylor was seen in a suite with Donna Kelce, Travis' mother, as they passionately cheered on Travis.

For the game, Taylor donned the Chiefs' iconic red and white colorway with attire to match, including a red and white windbreaker, a tank top, and the timeless New Balance sneakers. Or, as we like to call them, the Taylor Swift New Balance 550 sneakers in the iconic white, with red and black accents. With these recent events happening, Chiefs merchandise has been selling out in particularly fast fashion, especially Travis Kelce's jersey and merch.

Travis Kelce’s jersey sales spiked nearly 400% following Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs-Bears game — the Swiftie effect in full fashion.

Travis Kelce's jersey sales spiked nearly 400% following Taylor Swift's appearance at the Chiefs-Bears game, per @TMZ_Sports. The Swiftie effect? 😳

So, whether you're a devoted and loyal die-hard Swiftie, a new Travis Kelce fan, or ready to rock out Arrowhead Stadium as a member of Chiefs Kingdom, we've got you covered. Here is where you can buy Travis Kelce's jersey and merch for the 2023 season and beyond!

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Women's Game Jersey – Red

Show your support for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs with this Nike Women's Game Jersey in red. Designed with comfort and style in mind, this jersey features Kelce's name and number, making it the perfect way to represent your favorite player and team. Whether you're at the game or watching from home, this jersey is a great choice for any Chiefs fan — especially those Swifties needing Travis Kelce's jersey to show their support for the soon-to-be power couple.

Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Branded Women's Team Authentic Personalized Name & Number V-Neck T-Shirt – Red

Cheer on the Chiefs with a personalized touch in this Fanatics Branded Women's Team Authentic V-Neck T-Shirt in red. You can customize it with your name and favorite player's number, making it a unique and stylish way to show your support for the Chiefs. Whether you're wearing it to the game or around town, this shirt lets you proudly display your loyalty to the team — perfect for adding the No. 87 and either Kelce or Swift for a name!

Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Branded Women's Team Authentic Personalized Name & Number Long Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt – Red

Get ready to support the Chiefs in style with this Fanatics Branded Women's Team Authentic Personalized Name and Number Long Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt in red. You can customize it with your name and your favorite player's number, making it a unique and personal addition to your gameday attire. Another solid way to rep Swift or Kelce, with the added touch of long sleeves.

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Game Jersey – Red

Cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs and your favorite tight end, Travis Kelce, with this Nike Game Jersey in vibrant red. This officially licensed jersey offers a comfortable fit and showcases Kelce's name and number, making it a must-have for any die-hard Chiefs fan. Whether you're watching the game from the stands or in your living room, this jersey will let you represent your team and one of its star players with pride.

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Player Game Jersey – White

Get ready to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in style with this Nike Player Game Jersey in crisp ‘Away jersey' white. Whether you're heading to the stadium or watching the game from home, this officially licensed jersey ensures you look the part. It features Kelce's name and number, providing an authentic touch to your gameday attire. Show your admiration for one of the NFL's top tight ends and your dedication to Chiefs Kingdom.

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike 2023 Salute To Service Limited Jersey – Brown

Celebrate Travis Kelce's incredible talent and honor military veterans with this Kansas City Chiefs Nike 2023 Salute to Service Limited Jersey. In a distinctive brown color, this jersey features Kelce's name and number, combining style with a meaningful tribute. It's a great way for Chiefs fans to show their support for both their favorite team and the armed forces.

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Youth Inverted Team Game Jersey – Gold

Let your young Chiefs fan stand out in style with this Travis Kelce Nike Youth Inverted Team Game Jersey in bold gold. Featuring Kelce's name and number, this officially licensed jersey is designed for both comfort and team spirit. Whether it's gameday at Arrowhead or just showing off their Chiefs pride around town, this jersey is the perfect fit for young Kansas City fans.

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Player Name & Number T-Shirt – White

Sport your support for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs with this Player Name and Number T-Shirt by Nike. Its clean white design showcases Kelce's name and jersey number, making it a stylish way to represent your favorite tight end and team. Whether you're at the game or watching from home, this shirt lets you show your Chiefs pride with ease.

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Branded Player Icon Name & Number T-Shirt – Red

This Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Branded Player Icon Name and Number T-Shirt in vibrant red is a must-have for any Chiefs fan. It proudly displays Kelce's name and jersey number, making it the perfect way to show your support for one of the NFL's top tight ends. Whether you're cheering at the stadium or watching from home, this shirt will keep you comfortable and stylish while representing your favorite player and team.

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Homage Caricature Player Tri-Blend T-Shirt – Gold

This Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Homage Caricature Player Tri-Blend T-Shirt in vibrant gold combines style and team spirit. Featuring a unique caricature design of Kelce in action, it's a fun and artistic way to support your favorite player. Made from a comfortable tri-blend fabric, this shirt is perfect for gamedays or casual wear, allowing you to showcase your Chiefs pride with a distinctive twist.

Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Homage NFL Jam Tri-Blend T-Shirt – Heather Black

The Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Homage NFL Jam Tri-Blend T-Shirt in heather black is a cool and nostalgic tribute to these Chiefs stars. The design features Mahomes and Kelce in a classic arcade game style, giving it a unique and retro feel. Made from a comfortable tri-blend fabric, this shirt is perfect for showing your support for these football icons and the Chiefs in a fun and creative way.