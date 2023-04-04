UConn basketball just capped off a dominant run through the 2023 NCAA Tournament with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State in the title game. Now, go get your Huskies national championship gear at BreakingT and Fanatics.

UConn entered the tournament as a No. 4 seed. Dan Hurley’s Huskies didn’t look the part of a normal 4-seed, absolutely romping their way to the national title by winning every single game by double digits. The closest game was in the Final Four against Miami, a 72-59 victory.

The final game was mostly all UConn. After the Aztecs got off to a quick start, the Huskies took full control in the first half and went up by as many as 16 points. The lead was 12 at halftime, and it looked like UConn was going to cruise through the second half. San Diego State made one final run to cut the margin to five with just over five minutes left, but Jordan Hawkins’ 3-pointer stemmed the tide. The Huskies closed the game on a 16-4 run.

Adama Sanogo earned Most Outstanding Player honors after a dominant tournament run. Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds against San Diego State to cap things off.

UConn basketball now has its fifth national title, with all five coming since 1999. The Huskies are now tied with Duke and Indiana all-time in national championships. Only UCLA, Kentucky and North Carolina have more. UConn has never lost a title game.

To celebrate the Huskies' fifth national title

