UConn basketball just capped off a dominant run through the 2023 NCAA Tournament with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State in the title game.

UConn entered the tournament as a No. 4 seed. Dan Hurley’s Huskies didn’t look the part of a normal 4-seed, absolutely romping their way to the national title by winning every single game by double digits. The closest game was in the Final Four against Miami, a 72-59 victory.

National Champion Huskies! UConn won its 6 NCAA Tournament games by an average of 20.0 PPG, the 4th-largest average win margin since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. They finished the season 17-0 against non-conference opponents and won every game by 10+ points. pic.twitter.com/fvzWKVzhFn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 4, 2023

The final game was mostly all UConn. After the Aztecs got off to a quick start, the Huskies took full control in the first half and went up by as many as 16 points. The lead was 12 at halftime, and it looked like UConn was going to cruise through the second half. San Diego State made one final run to cut the margin to five with just over five minutes left, but Jordan Hawkins’ 3-pointer stemmed the tide. The Huskies closed the game on a 16-4 run.

Adama Sanogo earned Most Outstanding Player honors after a dominant tournament run. Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds against San Diego State to cap things off.

Players w/ 100+ points, 50+ rebounds who made two-thirds or their shots in an NCAA tournament:

Blake Griffin 2009 (114 points, 60 rebounds, 78%)

Cedric Maxwell 1977 (123, 64, 67.2%)

Adama Sanogo 2023 (118, 59, 66.7%)

Sean May 2005 (134, 64, 66.7%) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) April 4, 2023

UConn basketball now has its fifth national title, with all five coming since 1999. The Huskies are now tied with Duke and Indiana all-time in national championships. Only UCLA, Kentucky and North Carolina have more. UConn has never lost a title game.

