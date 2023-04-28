The Warriors are on the brink of securing yet another stunning comeback in the NBA Playoffs. Despite losing the first two games of the first-round series against the Kings, they have now won three consecutive games, including one on the road, which sets a new NBA record for them.

Their chance to progress to the next round will come Friday April 28, as they host Game 6 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. All eyes will surely be on Stephen Curry, who has been performing exceptionally well, to see if he can lead the team to victory or if the Kings can force a Game 7 on their home court to “light the beam” another time this season.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the action, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game between the Warriors and Kings in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

When is the Warriors vs. Kings game?

Date: Friday, April 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT

Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Where can I watch the Warriors vs. Kings game?

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Sling TV

