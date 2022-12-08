The Game Awards 2022 will be streaming on December 8, 2022, at 4:30 PM PT/7:30 PM ET/12:30 AM GMT and here’s where and how to watch the most prestigious gaming event. The Game Awards is one of the biggest culmination event that the gaming industry has as it celebrates the best of the business, including categories like Best Narrative and Best Performance, Content Creator of the Year and of course, Game of the Year. Everyone is anticipating the event as to know if their favorite games or creators wins an award as recognition for their work for the year.
Here are links to platforms where you can watch The Game Awards 2022 live:
As all eyes are glued to the Game of the Year title, there are still 30 other categories to look forward to while watching the event. Here are the categories and their nominees for you to know while watching the event. Voting is unfortunately closed already so all you need to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
The Game Awards Nominees full list
Here is the list of all 31 categories this year, as well as the nominees for each:
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score and Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Horizon Forbidden West – Ashly Burch
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – Charlotte McBurney
- God of War Ragnarok – Christopher Judge
- Immortality – Manon Gage
- God of War Ragnarok – Sunny Suljic
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
Best VR/AR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action / Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Role Playing
- Elden Ring
- Live A Live
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- Multiversus
- Sifu
Best Family
- Kirby and The Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sim/Strategy
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 2022
- FIFA 2023
- NBA 2k23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Content Creator Of The Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Debut Indie
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Most Anticipated game
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League Of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-Hoon
- Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-Hyeok
- Finn ‘Karrigan’ Andersen
- Oleksandr ‘S1MPLE’ Kostyliev
- Jacob ‘Yay’ Whiteaker
Best Esports Team
- DarkZero Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Gen.G
- LA Thieves
- LOUD
Best Esports Coach
- Andrii ‘B1AD3’ Horodenskyi
- Matheus ‘BZKA’ Tarasconi
- Erik ‘D00mbr0s’ Sandgren
- Robert ‘Robban’ Dahlstrom
- Go ‘Score’ Dong-Bin
Best Esports Event
- Evo 2022
- 2022 League Of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
These are all the nominees for The Game Awards 2022.
