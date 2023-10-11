FIFA is one of the gaming world's most popular games largely due to it's global popularity and recognition. Now, a study by Casino Alpha determined which country in the world loves FIFA the most.

The study combined several common search terms related to EA Sports FIFA video games – including the names of every game the franchise produced and terms like ‘FIFA video game’ – to reveal the average national monthly search volume in various countries. To avoid recency bias, the study used the average of the lowest three months over the past year to determine the rankings. The search volumes were then adjusted to population by dividing by country population and multiplying by 100,000. The countries were then ranked from highest to lowest based on the search volume per 100,000 people. Here are the top 10 countries talking about the EA Sports FIFA video game series the most.

Rank (Per 100k) Country Population Average of Lowest 3 Monthly Search Volume (Past 12 Months, Global) Average of Lowest 3 Monthly Search Volume (Past 12 Months, Global, Per 100k) 1 Vietnam 104,799,174 280,680 268 2 Poland 37,991,766 95,657 252 3 Portugal 10,223,150 23,350 228 4 Netherlands 17,463,930 39,493 226 5 United Kingdom 68,138,484 147,620 217 6 Sweden 10,536,338 22,130 210 7 Chile 18,549,457 38,600 208 8 France 68,521,974 133,817 195 9 Denmark 5,946,984 11,230 189 10 Spain 47,222,613 87,790 186

The Most Love

Vietnam is the country with the biggest fascination with the FIFA video game series following its rebranding to EA Sports FC. Vietnam averaged 268 monthly searches per 100,000 people across its lowest three months. With an average of 252 monthly searches per 100,000 people, Poland ranked second among the countries searching for FIFA the most. FIFA 23, FIFA 22 and FIFA 19 were among the most searched-for games in Poland. Some Love

The next few countries in the rankings should be no Surprise. Portugal ranked in third for the countries most obsessed with FIFA following the recent rebranding, with 228 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. FIFA 23 was the most popular search. Portuguese icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruben Dias are surely a big reason why the search results look the way they do. The Netherlands ranks in at fourth, With 226 average monthly searches per 100,000 people across its lowest three months, and the United Kingdom comes in at fifth, with 217. FIFA 23 was the most searched-for game in both countries, with popular players like Frenkie De Jong and Harry Kane having an impact on those numbers. A Little Love