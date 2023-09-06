Just as art imitated life to bring the story of Cocaine Bear to the big screen earlier this year, nature has gifted Hollywood with real-life inspiration once again for a potential sequel. Tripod, the latest degenerate mammal, is a three legged bear currently going viral for roaming around Florida backyards (where else) stealing White Claws from backyard mini-fridges. That sounds like a blockbuster logline if I've ever heard one!

In a video clip posted by a scared 13 year old resident Joseph Diglio, a large bear is seen roaming around the patio of his family's Lake Mary, Florida home as their dog Bruno barks in the background. “Oh my God. I've never been this close to a bear,” Diglio can be heard saying in the video, which was first reported on by Orlando-area NBC affiliate WESH 2 News.

After the bear tore a hole in the porch screen to get inside, it went to the outdoor mini-fridge, opened it and drank two White Claws, a mango and a strawberry. But it wasn't all fun and games for Joseph and his mom Josaury Faneite-Diglio, who watched the scene unfold from inside the house.

“Once I saw him open the fridge, I got scared that he could open the doors to like the houses,” Diglio said.

According to WESH, he went and locked all the doors.

Faneite-Diglio said that despite the incident, Tripod is actually a well-regarded member of the neighborhood.

“I was not scared because we know the bear really well. He lives here; we respect their habitat as much as we can,” she pointed out.

Diglio added that it's the second time a bear has broken through the patio screen to poke around inside.

“Just part of living where we live, honestly,” he explained.

So maybe Hollywood will have to spice up the details a bit, but don't be surprised to hear about White Claw Bear coming soon to a theater near you.