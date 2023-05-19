The remake of the beloved sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump has fallen short of expectations, receiving a disappointing reception from both critics and audiences alike. The original film, directed by Ron Shelton, was praised for its vibrant portrayal of street basketball culture in early 1990s Los Angeles, along with the dynamic chemistry between its stars Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, Variety says.

'White Men Can't Jump' Review: Director Calmatic Bricks His Second Remake of 2023 https://t.co/BWDOfgHsMP — Variety (@Variety) May 18, 2023

Unfortunately, the 2023 remake helmed by director Calmatic fails to capture the energy and essence of its predecessor. Critics argue that the film misunderstands the cinematic language of streetball and lacks the same level of engagement and passion. Despite featuring actors Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow in lead roles, their performances are overshadowed by a script that leans heavily on exposition rather than allowing them to shine.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The remake’s shortcomings are attributed to a reluctance to take creative risks and a lack of imagination in storytelling. It is seen as another example of filmmakers relying on existing intellectual property to cater to a broad audience, resulting in a lackluster and unremarkable production. While the current popularity of basketball and hustling presents an opportunity for the story to resonate with a wider audience, this attempt falls flat in capturing the essence that made the original so beloved.

Critics highlight the film’s reliance on excessive contemporary slang and convoluted backstories as mere superficial updates, failing to breathe new life into the story. The disappointment lies in the fact that the remake had the potential to deliver a compelling narrative in today’s basketball landscape. Instead, it feels like a mismatched matchup, with the film resembling a weekend warrior challenging LeBron James to a game of horse—falling short in all the areas that truly matter.

Ultimately, the White Men Can’t Jump remake attempts to recapture the magic of the original but ultimately shoots an airball. It serves as a reminder that successful remakes require a delicate balance of honoring the source material while bringing something fresh and innovative to the table.