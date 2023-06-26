The Chicago White Sox travel to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Angels in a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

These two teams have met before already. The Angels took two out of three from the White Sox and outscored them 21-16. In the series, Taylor Ward and Matt Thaiss had four hits each. Shohei Ohtani had three hits, but all three left the yard. As a team, the Angels hit nine home runs in three games. On the mound, Los Angeles had a 5.54 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and struck out 25 batters in 26 innings. They also only walked seven batters in the three games. 10 of the 16 runs were allowed by the starting pitchers in the series.

The White Sox hit .304 as a team, despite dropping two of the games. Andrew Vaughn led the way with six hits, including three doubles and a home run. Jake Burger, Eloy Jimenez, and Romy Gonzales all left the yard as well. 15 of the White Sox 31 hits went for extra bases in the series. Chicago had a 7.00 ERA in the three games, but they did have 35 strikeouts. 15 of the 21 runs were allowed by starting pitchers. The startes also gave up seven total home runs.

Dylan Cease will take the ball for the White Sox while Reid Detmers starts for Los Angeles.

Here are the White Sox-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Angels Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-172)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports West, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Cease has not been having the season he has hoped for after a successful 2022. However, he seems to have turned a corner in June. In four starts this month, Cease has thrown 22 2/3 innings, allowed just six runs on 15 hits and struck out 32. The White Sox are 3-1 in the four games he has started in June. The Angels are top half of the league in strikeouts, so Cease has a chance to rack up the K's in this game. If he can continue pitching as he has in June, the Angels will cover the spread.

The White Sox have not hit very well, but they do hit better against left-handed pitching. Detmers does allow hitters to bat .251 off him, so there is a chance for the White Sox to knock the ball around a little bit. If the White Sox can score just four or five runs, that should be more than enough for Cease to help them cover the spread.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Detmers is having a pretty good season. He is also much better at home. At home this season, Detmers has a 3.79 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 innings. Detmers is clearly comfortable pitching on his home mound. If he can have a good game, the Angels offense will do the rest.

Detmers is another pitcher that has been fantastic in June. Detmers has allowed just six runs on 16 hits in 23 2/3 innings pitched. He also has 26 strikeouts in those innings. The White Sox are not the best hitting team, so Detmers should have a decent matchup in this game. Once the Angels get a lead, Detmers will be able to hold it with the way he has been pitching.

Final White Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick

This is a sneaky good pitching matchup. Both pitchers are throwing the ball extremely well and there will not be much room for error. With the White Sox as the underdogs, expect Cease to keep this game within a run and maybe even lead Chicago to a win.

Final White Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-172), Under 8 (-110)