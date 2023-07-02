The Chicago White Sox are trying to avoid being swept by the Oakland Athletics Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Athletics prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Luis Robert Jr. is leading the White Sox with four hits this series. He also has a home run, a double and three runs scored. Eloy Jimenez has the other home run for the White Sox to go along with three hits. As a team, Chicago is batting .270 in the two games, but they can not seem to push across runs in those big moments. On the mound, the White Sox have a 1.68 WHIP and 13 earned runs allowed in 17 2/3 innings pitched. Pitchers with more than one inning pitched for Chicago have allowed 10 of the 13 earned runs this series.

The Athletics are batting .292 in the two games. They are normally not good offensively, but they have found a way to get hot this weekend. Tony Kemp has four hits to lead the A's while Seth Brown and Carlos Perez have homered. Oakland has hit four doubles and four triples in this series, so they are finding some gaps. On the mound, the Athletics have allowed 20 hits and walked 12 in 19 innings pitched. They also have 19 strikeouts in those innings.

The White Sox are still undecided on their pitcher, but the Athletics will start Paul Blackburn.

Here are the White Sox-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Athletics Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+126)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Athletics

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The good news for whoever starts for the White Sox is that they are facing the Athletics. Oakland has the worst batting average in the MLB and they are bottom-10 in plenty of other categories. The Athletics are hitting the ball decent in this series, but that does not change who they are as a team. In the past week, the A's are batting below .200. If the White Sox can lock in on the mound for this game, they will cover the spread.

Blackburn is good, but he gives up some hits. He has given up 35 hits in 31 innings pitched, so there is a chance for the White Sox to hit the ball around the yard. Chicago does not hit for power, but if they can get to Blackburn and knock him out of the game early, they will cover this spread. Oakland has the worst bullpen in the MLB, so the White Sox main focus should be getting to the starter and working the pitch count. If they can do that, they will cover the spread.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics have been hitting the ball alot better this series. The White Sox have still not named a starter, so it could be safe to assume they will be using their bullpen a lot in this game. This is good for the Athletics because the White Sox have the fifth highest bullpen ERA in the MLB. If Oakland can get to a few relievers, the White Sox will have no choice but to keep one of their guys in the game. With that happening, the Athletics will have a chance to put up a crooked number.

Blackburn is a good pitcher. He has thrown at least five innings in all of his last five starts. In those 27 innings pitched, he has 29 strikeouts to just six walks. Chicago has the ninth worst batting average, sixth worst OPS and the 12th most strikeouts. The White Sox struggle at the plate and Blackburn should be able to take advantage of that.

Final White Sox-Athletics Prediction & Pick

All season I have preached not to bet the Athletics. I know the White Sox are struggling and this is a battle of two bad teams, but I still can not bet the Athletics. I expect the White Sox to avoid being swept and cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Athletics Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5 (+126), Over 8.5 (-118)