The Chicago White Sox are looking for a series win as they take on the Atlanta Braves Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Braves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The White Sox were shutout in game one, but they found a way to get to one of the better pitchers in baseball, Spencer Strider, in game two. Andrew Benintendi has four hits in the two games, including a double and three RBI. Four different players on the White Sox have record two hits while Jake Burger has the only home run. As a team, Chicago is batting .250 in this series with 16 total hits. On the mound, the White Sox have a 7.41 ERA. Michael Kopech and Lance Lynn both had rough starts. Kopech, Lynn, and Bryan Shaw have combined to give up 12 of the 14 runs. As a team this series, the White Sox have walked 14 in two games while striking out only 16.

The Braves are batting .288 this series. Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson have four hits a piece while Ronald Acuna Jr has three. Acuna has homered twice (both in game two) while Olson and Eddie Rosario also have home runs. The Braves have an OPS of .942 in the two games played. On the mound, the Braves are being carried by the shutout. They have a 3.00 ERA with a 9.5 K/9. Strider struggled, but he did strike out 10 in six innings. The Braves have walked just one batter in this series to go along with 19 total strikeouts.

Dylan Cease will start for the White Sox while Kolby Allard gets the ball for Atlanta.

Here are the White Sox-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Braves Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-130)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+108)

Over: 9.5 (-114)

Under: 9.5 (-106)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Braves

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Cease had a fantastic month of June, but is off to a rocky start in July. He has had almost 10 days rest, so the White Sox are hoping he has had time to reset and get back to the way he was a month ago. No matter the case, the strikeouts are almost always there for Cease. He keeps hitters uncomfortable in the box with his off-speed pitches and has the ability to blow a fastball by someone. If Cease can return to the form he was in June, the White Sox will cover this spread.

The Braves are worse against right-handed pitching. Overall, the Braves have a really good offense. However, they are batting over 30 points worse when facing a righty. With Cease on the mound, the Braves should have trouble. He is the White Sox best right-handed pitcher and has given up just 12 home runs this season. With Cease's ability to keep the ball in play and strike people out, the White Sox should like their chances in this game.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves are one of the best teams in baseball. They hit the ball as good as anybody and can pitch the heck out of it too. The offense will be the main focus in this one. Atlanta has been able to get to both of the White Sox starts in this series, but now the face the best pitcher on Chicago. If the Braves can get to him and not chase pitches out of the zone, they should be in good shape. Atlanta has been able to draw 14 walks this series, so the chasing should be kept to a minimum against Cease. As long as they do that, the Braves will win this game and cover the spread.

Kolby Allard has only pitched 10 2/3 innings this season, but all his runs given up have come on the road. In his one home start, Allard threw 4 2/3 innings while striking out eight and allowing just three hits. The White Sox are batting just .237 as a team, and they are even worse on the road. Allard has a pretty good matchup, so if he can just execute his pitches the way he did in his first start, the Braves will win.

Final White Sox-Braves Prediction & Pick

This game will actually be close. Cease is very good, but Allard has the ability to have a big outing, as well. With that said, I expect the Braves to win this game and cover the spread. The Braves are just the better team and they are playing at home. Cease a little worse on the road, as well. I will roll with the Braves.

Final White Sox-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+108), Under 9.5 (-106)