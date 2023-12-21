Struggles at the Major League level have led to the designation of a top prospect for assignment.

The Chicago White Sox finished finished fourth in what was routinely described as the worst division in baseball, the American League Central. Several players struggled at times to live up to their talents in 2023 and Luis Patiño, a highly-touted prospect, is among them.

The White Sox were mentioned as a possible landing spot for Dylan Cease in a prospective trade with the Orioles. A South Siders reliever was trade to the National League's New York Mets.

On Wednesday, an announcement was shared via X about a recent demotion of a well known prospect by White Sox management.

Last season, Luis Patiño pitched in nine games, recording 18 strikeouts in just over 21 innings. He lost one game and won zero games.

While it wasn't the worst season statistically by any stretch of imagination among American League pitchers, it wasn't considered good enough to prevent Patiño from being sent down to the Double-A Birmingham Barons.

The White Sox have designated RHP Luis Patiño for assignment and selected RHP Josimar Cousin from Double-A Birmingham. Patiño, a one-time top prospect, had nearly as many walks (12) as strikeouts (13) in 7.1 innings with the White Sox after they picked him up last August. — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) December 20, 2023

Patiño's Potential in White Sox Organization

Patiño was listed as the number 19 prospect in Major League Baseball as of 2021 and remained in the Top 25 of MLB prospects for quite some time.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander's fastball is considered to be his best pitch. He started one out of nine games in 2023 and has been earmarked as a potential stopper out of the bullpen for Manager Pedro Grifol's team.