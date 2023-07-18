The Chicago White Sox are in Queens to take on the New York Mets Tuesday night! This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The White Sox have not been very good this season, but they did take two of three from the Atlanta Braves over the weekend. On the season, the White Sox .239 as a team with 106 home runs. Luis Robert is the best hitter on the team with 27 home runs, 56 RBI, and a .276 batting average. Andrew Benintendi is batting .290, but he lacks power. On the mound, Chicago has a 4.55 team ERA and 1.36 WHIP. Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease are the only starting pitchers under 4.00 in the ERA category.

The Mets have been disappointing this season, as well. They are in fourth place in the NL East division and dropping out of the wild card race. New York lost two of three to the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. The Mets are batting .237 as a team with 115 home runs. Pete Alonso has 26 homers on the season, but is hitting just .207. New York has just four of their regular players batting above .250 this season. On the mound, the Mets have a 4.36 ERA and 1.35 WHIP. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer have not been as good as anyone expected, but Kodai Senga is holding down the fort and pitching well.

Lucas Giolito is the starting pitcher for the White Sox while Carlos Carrasco starts for the Mets.

How To Watch White Sox vs. Mets

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Giolito has been the White Sox most consistent pitcher this season. Giolito has given up more than two earned runs in just one of his last seven starts. He has been very good at limiting the extra base hits and runs in that span. Another thing to note is how good Giolito has been all season at limiting hits in general. Opponents are batting just .223 off Giolito this season. With the Mets not having a great offense, Giolito should be able to shut them down in this game.

The White Sox struggled to hit in the first half, but they have started the second half off hot. Taking two of three against the Braves is not easy, but the White Sox offense found a way. They put up 14 runs in the final two games of the series. They hit .294 against a better pitching staff over the weekend. If they can stay locked in, there is no reason they should not be able to hit against the Braves.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets need Carrasco to pitch one of his better games. He has been pretty good over his last three starts, so Carrasco just needs to stay hot. In his last three starts he has thrown 17 innings, allowed 13 hits, four runs, and struck out 15. He is coming off an eight inning outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks in which he allowed just three hits. If Carrasco can keep pitching like that, the Mets are in good shape.

Giolito has been good this season, but he is below average on the road. In 10 road starts, Giolito has a 4.71 ERA, a WHIP well above 1.00, and an oBA of .264. The Mets do struggle offensively, but if there is any chance for them to get to Giolito it will be while they are hosting him. Another thing Giolito does is give up the long ball. If the Mets can get their pitch and hit it out, they will cover this spread.

Final White Sox-Mets Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be a close one. Both pitchers are capable of having some very solid outing. However, one of them could easily struggle. The White Sox are coming off a very good series win with some good offense showcased over the weekend. I expect Chicago to keep hitting the ball like that and win the game. It is tough to bet the White Sox to win and cover the spread, but that is what I will be doing in this game. Many teams will have their eye on Giolito, and I think he shows out for them.

Final White Sox-Mets Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5 (+168), Under 8.5 (-102)