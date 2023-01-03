By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Andrew Vaughn is expected to replace Jose Abreu at first base for the Chicago White Sox. Abreu was previously one of the faces of the franchise before signing in Houston with the Astros this offseason. Vaughn, who was formerly a highly-touted prospect, recently addressed the matter of replacing Abreu, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

“Those are big footsteps to step into,” Vaughn told MLB.com. “I don’t want to be that guy. I want to be my own player and go out and do my best and do whatever I can to help the Sox win.”

Andrew Vaughn quietly enjoyed a strong 2022 campaign for a White Sox team that otherwise underperformed. The 24-year old slashed .271/.321/.429 with a .750 OPS and 17 home runs in 134 games.

Filling the shoes of Jose Abreu will certainly prove to be a challenge. Abreu, who had been with the White Sox since 2014, slashed .292/.354/.506 with an .860 OPS during the course of his 9 seasons in Chicago. Abreu will be remembered as one of the best players to ever don a White Sox uniform.

But Andrew Vaughn has an opportunity to develop into a special player. He features a pure hit-tool to go along with an impressive power stroke. It would not be surprising to see Vaughn emerge as a star for Chicago in 2023 as he receives regular reps at first base.

The White Sox are looking to rebound following their forgettable 2022 campaign. They entered the year with World Series aspirations only to miss the postseason altogether. Perhaps Andrew Vaughn can help them bounce back in 2023.