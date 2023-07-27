There's no love lost between the South Side and the North Side of Chicago. That always becomes evident when the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs meet.

On Wednesday night, we got a glimpse into the hatred between the two fanbases as a wild brawl broke out at Guaranteed Rate Field. But, it wasn't in the stands. It actually happened in a suite.

Take a look at the scenes:

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A few haymakers were thrown there by the women on the left and the man on the far right. One of the women even kicked another straight in the face several times. Tensions were high. Bystanders eventually separated the fans who were involved in the scuffle.

On the diamond, the Cubs certainly own the bragging rights, winning both games against the White Sox on the road. They secured a 10-7 victory Wednesday and have now won five in a row. It wasn't easy though as the North Siders had to overcome a 7-2 deficit.

For the White Sox, it was just a prime example of how their season has gone. They're fourth in the AL Central with a 41-62 record and just traded two key arms in Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels. Although Chicago still wants to remain competitive for next season, it'll be interesting to see what other moves they make ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

The Cubs and White Sox will clash twice more this season in August at Wrigley Field. We'll see if the South Siders can get revenge. Perhaps another fight will break out, too.