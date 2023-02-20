The Chicago White Sox have signed Elvis Andrus to a one-year deal, bringing the infielder back to play 2nd base this season and serve as an injury replacement for shortstop Tim Anderson.

Andrus was with the White Sox last season, and he played 43 games on the South Side of Chicago after playing 106 games with the Oakland A’s.

Anderson has suffered a number of injuries throughout his career, and he played in just 79 games in 2022 due to groin and finger injuries. The shortstop has missed games and struggled with a wide variety of injuries since the 2018 season. Hamstring and groin issues have been the most prevalent.

When healthy, Anderson is considered a spark plug and an igniter for the White Sox. He has the ability to lash the ball with power and use his speed to steal bases and maintain an aggressiveness on the base paths. The 2022 season was his least productive year, having slashed .301/.339/.395 with 6 home runs and 25 RBI.

Andrus was also being considered by the Boston Red Sox, a team that lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency. The Red Sox are planning to play Kike Garcia at shortstop even though he only has 15 games at the position during his big league career.

Andrus is considered to be a solid defensive player who can man either position. He appeared to be an excellent fit while filling in for Anderson as he slashed .271/.309/.464 while hitting 9 home runs and driving in 28 runs.

Tim Anderson’s best season came in 2019 when he slashed .335/.357/.508 with 18 home runs, 56 RBI and 17 stolen bases.