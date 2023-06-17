Chicago White Sox SP Mike Clevinger was placed on the 15-day IL due to right biceps inflammation, per Talkin' Baseball.

Clevinger has quietly enjoyed a decent season with Chicago. The right-hander currently owns a 3.88 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 62.2 innings pitched. He signed with Chicago prior to the season, as the White Sox hoped to bounce back following their miserable campaign in 2022.

Instead, the White Sox are struggling once again and will likely be sellers ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Players such as Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn are expected to be made available. Even stars like Tim Anderson and Dylan Cease may be possible trade candidates for the White Sox. Perhaps Clevinger, depending on how long he's out, will draw trade interest as well.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trading him while injured would obviously be a challenge though, so his timetable will be crucial. Clevinger, a veteran starting pitcher, has been in the big leagues since 2016. He broke onto the scene with the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians) and stayed with the team until 2020. Clevinger displayed signs of stardom with Cleveland but was traded to the San Diego Padres during the 2020 campaign.

In San Diego, he pitched well before going down with an injury. He was forced to miss all of 2021 before returning in 2022, when he pitched to the tune of a 4.33 ERA over 23 games. He hasn't been the same pitcher since suffering his ailment, but Clevinger has been respectable so far in 2023. There are plenty of pitcher-hungry teams that could use him.