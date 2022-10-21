White Sox set to interview Ozzie Guillen amid Joe Espada rumor

The Chicago White Sox’ managerial search received a pair of conflicting reports on Friday. MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported that Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is expected to be the White Sox next manager. However, NBC Sports reported that Chicago is set to interview former head coach Ozzie Guillen.

Guillen managed the White Sox from 2004-2011. He led Chicago to a World Series victory in 2005. Guillen later managed the Miami Marlins in 2012. He has since worked in TV.

Ozzie Guillen commented on discussing the manager job in Chicago.

“It is not in my plans. I don’t know if it is in the White Sox’ plans,” Guillén said on NBC Sports Chicago. “Even if they think I can help them for next year, I’m very open to listening to it. Let me be cocky. Nobody in baseball knows this ballclub better than Ozzie Guillén. I will respect the game. I will respect the organization. But meanwhile, I’m fine where I am and do what I do.”

He seems open to having the conversation. At the same time, he understands if the team wants to go in a different direction. The White Sox have been linked to a number of other candidates to replace Tony La Russa in addition to Ozzie Guillen and Joe Espada.

Another veteran manager was hired on Friday, but it wasn’t by the White Sox. The Texas Rangers signed former San Francisco Giants skipper Bruce Bochy to a 3-year deal. Teams have not displayed hesitancy in bringing back managers with previous experience. We will continue to monitor the White Sox managing situation and provide updates as they are revealed.