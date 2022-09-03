Jerry Reinsdorf’s 4-word response to rumor he’s selling the White Sox

The Chicago White Sox 2022 season has not gone according to plan. After winning the American League Central during the 2021 season, team owner Jerry Reinsdorf and the White Sox were expected to lead the pack in the Central for the second straight season. Instead, they have spent most of the season looking up at the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins ahead of them in the Central standings.

It’s been a rough campaign in Chicago this season, but it could somehow find a way to get even worse? Rumors have begun to filter out that Reinsdorf has contemplated selling the team at some point in the future. That would certainly add to an already lengthy list of problems the White Sox have.

When asked whether he is indeed looking to sell the White Sox, Reinsdorf had a somewhat interesting response. It certainly won’t shut down rumors that he could be interested in selling, and it could end up being another issue Chicago has to deal with over the upcoming offseason.

“There’s been a rumor that Jerry Reinsdorf might consider selling the White Sox. Though that’s unconfirmed, when I reached out to Reinsdorf by email, he responded, “Make me an offer?” I am not reading too much into that, though — while we both went to Northwestern, he knows I was in Medill for journalism.” – Jon Heyman, New York Post

Whether or not Reinsdorf is being serious remains to be seen. Either way, it certainly won’t quiet the rumors that he is interested in selling the team amid their woeful 2022 campaign. Considering they already have several different issues that need to be dealt with this offseason, Reinsdorf selling the team would only add to the problems that the franchise needs fixed this upcoming offseason, and this may bear watching over the next few weeks.