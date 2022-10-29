White Sox’ Lucas Giolito throws every 2017 MLB playoff team under the bus for cheating

In 2019, it was announced that the Houston Astros were involved in a cheating scandal. The Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing usage was the talk of baseball once the news broke. Houston immeditaely drew the wrath of players and fans. However, according to Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, Houston was not alone in their cheating ways, per the Chicago Suns Times.

“Based on everything I’ve heard, it was like all the teams that were in the postseason that year were doing the same [expletive],” Lucas Giolito told Chris Rose on the Chris Rose Rotation. “I think that’s also kind of why the players kind of had that half-apology energy when they were apologizing for all this stuff, because they probably knew, like, ‘Man, we got caught, but everyone was kind of doing this stuff.’”

The Boston Red Sox were also linked to sign-stealing, and rumors have surfaced in reference to various other teams cheating over the past couple of years. But Houston drew the majority of scrutiny without question. It is interesting that Lucas Giolito said “it was like all the teams that were in the postseason” were doing it, as the Dodgers displayed their disgust with the Astros. Dave Roberts recently admitted that LA had the 2017 World Series “stolen” from them.

It will be interesting to see if other 2017 MLB postseason teams respond to Lucas Giolito’s claim. It should be noted that the Dodgers have seemingly moved on from the Astros’ cheating scandal, as they are rumored to have interest in former Houston star Carlos Correa.