The Chicago White Sox are currently fighting tooth and nail for the AL Central title, sitting four games back of the Cleveland Guardians. A big part of their success this season has been slugger Luis Robert, but he’s dealing with a hand injury.

That being said, Robert isn’t going to let it stop him from helping Chicago make the postseason for the second year in a row. Via Scott Merkin:

“Just when I swing. When I swing and I make contact, when I make contact just a little bit. If the at-bat goes longer, it’s there a little bit. But nothing major. Nothing that I can’t handle,” said Luis Robert.



“I want to help the team. Even though right now I’m probably not 100 percent, it is important for me to be there and to support the team and try to do my best in any capacity that I can.”

Robert just returned from a one-week absence because of his hand. Honestly, across the last month, he’s been bothered by the injury. In fact, the White Sox are actually planning to rest the outfielder on Thursday to give him a chance to recover.

On the season though, Luis Robert has served as one of the team’s most consistent bats. He’s hitting .291 with 12 homers and 56 RBI in 94 games. He’s top-three on Chicago in average behind Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu.

There is no question they will need him firing on all cylinders if a playoff run is in the cards. Hopefully, the injury subsides and Robert can find his productivity again at the plate as the campaign winds down.