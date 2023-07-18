The Chicago White Sox are no doubt one of the obvious sellers for the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Due to a disappointing first half that has left the White Sox eight games back of first place in the AL Central, Chicago will more than likely ship off some of their players before the Aug. 1 deadline.

A player that could be moved via trade is nearing a return from injury. White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, who has been sidelined since June 16 with right biceps inflammation, felt good after throwing a bullpen on Sunday, according to Daryl Van Schouwen.

Clevinger has spent time on the injured list in each of the last five seasons but is nearing full health as the deadline approaches. The 32-year-old righty has a 3.88 ERA in 12 starts for the White Sox this season, adding three quality starts. Chicago acquired him last offseason, signing him to a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2024.

A different team may be deciding that option with Clevinger unless the White Sox decide to keep him amid the purge of their other pitchers. Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn are among the names that could be dealt by Chicago within the next two weeks.

It's unlikely that Mike Clevinger will get another start in the big leagues before the trade deadline, which could halt any sort of interest in him. He could start a rehab assignment though and be activated on the final day in order to be moved. The White Sox are sure to look a lot different in two weeks after the trade deadline passes.