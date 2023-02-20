White Sox minor league reliever Anderson Comás announced on Instagram yesterday he is gay, making him the second active player associated with the MLB to make an announcement about being a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Chris Getz, Chicago’s assistant general manager for player development, expressed his support for Comás and his decision to go public about his sexual orientation.

“Anderson first shared his news with us last year,” Getz said in the statement. “And I was very pleased that he was comfortable sharing with us in player development.

“I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as you would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate. With his social media post today, we all are so proud of Anderson and that he is comfortable sharing such an important personal part of his life so openly.”

Comás, who made his professional debut in 2017 as a 17-year-old prospect, took to Instagram to share why he felt his story is important for those who are going through what he has dealt with throughout his life.

“I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life,” Comás wrote. “…well look at me I’m Gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stopped me to make my dreams come true, I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fitting for their dreams.

“Please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it.”