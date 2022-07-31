The Chicago White Sox are having a rather miserable season. Their .500 record doesn’t do justice to how much this team has struggled during the year. From locker room issues to inconsistent hitting, the team just hasn’t found any semblance of good form this season. It’s disappointing, especially considering their run to the playoffs last season.

Frustrations have started to boil over, and it’s showing on the field. During the White Sox’ Friday tilt against the Oakland Athletics, shortstop Tim Anderson got ejected. The reason is due to an altercation he had with the umpire over a call. The confrontation got a bit physical, with Anderson’s helmet hitting the umpire on the head. (via NBC Sports)

Tim Anderson has been ejected pic.twitter.com/IlnsTI8kKR — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 30, 2022

A day after this incident, MLB announced that Tim Anderson will face a three-game suspension for this action. According to the league, the suspension was due to “making contact with home plate umpire”. The White Sox shortstop will also have to pay an undisclosed fine to the league as part of his punishment.

Anderson has already appealed this suspension, putting the punishment on hold for now. This isn’t the first time that the White Sox SS has been suspended this season. He was handed a one-game suspension earlier for flipping off a fan, but it was eventually reduced to a fine after an appeal. Anderson also missed a few games to start the season after being involved in a brawl last September.

Can the White Sox find one more good stretch of games to force their way to a Wild Card spot? Based on their current performance, that seems unlikely… unless they make some trades.