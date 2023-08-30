With the Chicago White Sox punting on the 2023 season, the team has placed Mike Clevinger on waivers. While Clevinger seems poised to leave, manager Pedro Grifol is holding out hope he'll remain with the White Sox.

Now on waivers, all 29 teams will have an opportunity to claim Clevinger. If they don't the White Sox would then have a decision to make on his future. They could still release him, allowing him to compete on a playoff team. Grifol is looking at both possibilities, expecting a departure and rooting for him to stay, via Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“He's been really good for us, that's all I know. I'd like to keep him but I don't know what other people are thinking,” Grifol said. “There are plans in place but it's not just for Clevinger, there are always plans in place in case something happens to a starter. We'll fill it that way, but we'll see how it goes.”

While Grifol wants Clevinger to remain with the White Sox, it would be a bit of a shock to see him go unclaimed on waivers. Through 18 starts this season, Clevinger holds a 3.32 ERA and a 85/38 K/BB ratio. He showed off his true potential in his last outing, throwing seven scorless innings and striking out 10 in a win over the Oakland Athletics.

Unfortunately for Pedro Grifol, that seems likely to be Mike Clevinger's final game on the White Sox. Now on waivers, Clevinger is available to numerous teams hunting a playoff spot. As Clevinger looks to finish his season out on a strong note, the White Sox will look for his replacement.