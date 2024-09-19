People around baseball are already starting to reflect on what has become a monumental season for the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox are still amid perhaps the worst season in MLB history, but looking back on the 2024 campaign will be a practice they'll need to get use to if they want to improve the franchise's outlook.

Maybe Chicago can learn a thing or two from its former manager Pedro Grifol. Grifol was dismissed as manager on Aug. 8 shortly after the White Sox lost 21 games in a row. Chicago's performance on the field certainly played a factor in Grifol losing his job, but his coaching tactics also led to his departure.

Sources close to the team told The Athletic that Grifol implemented mandatory pregame workouts. The atmosphere was similar to the one created under Tony La Russa, a clubhouse that was more fractured than connected.

“This was (on) all of us, myself included — I’m the manager,” Grifol said. “Our work ethic has to be spot on during that type of storm.”

Grifol didn’t outlast the storm, but in his defense its difficult to picture any manager lasting in a season like this. Imagining the White Sox playing better baseball with a different skipper is hard to believe too. They're 8-28 with Grady Sizemore in charge.

White Sox nearing end to abysmal season

Less than two weeks separate the White Sox from the end of this incredibly bad season. Life after Pedro Grifol has not gotten much better, but the hope is the next manager in charge will bring brighter days to the White Sox organization.

It's hard for things to get much worse following a likely 120-loss season. If Chicago nears that number again in 2025, the fanbase will be calling for an entire change of leadership from ownership to the front office.

General manager Chris Getz recently said the White Sox do not plan to work the free agent market heavily this upcoming offseason. That means the only improvements Chicago will seek are internal and via trade.

No one is expecting the White Sox to have a miracle turnaround and contend for the playoffs next season. It's reasonable for fans to expect a better team but to already know you're not going to compete to sign players in the offseason is a slap in the face to the fanbase.

The White Sox should be eager to change a lot about the organization following this season. Instead it appears it'll be more of the same philosophy for Chicago that's led to mediocrity all these years.