It's the end of an era for the Chicago White Sox front office, as the club fired both executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn Tuesday. The move was clearly triggered by the team's poor on-field product. Despite his dismissal, Hahn shared a heartfelt message shortly after news of his firing got around.

“I will forever be indebted to Jerry Reinsdorf and Kenny Williams for giving me the opportunity almost 23 years ago to realize my dream of working for a Major League team, Hahn said via a statement (h/t

Bob Nightengale of USA Today). “Their faith, support and mentoring allowed me to grow both as an executive and as a person while with the White Sox, and I look forward to our continued friendship for many years to come.”

Hahn expressed his gratitude to everyone who made his stint with the White Sox memorable in spite of how it ended.

“Additionally, I cannot thank enough the gifted coaches, scouts, analysts, sports performance professionals, and front office staff for their tireless work and dedication to the Club. Because of them, I firmly believe that many vital ingredients of a championship team are in that clubhouse and within the minor league system. I am truly humbled by the many friends, colleagues and members of the extended baseball family who have taken the time to offer their kind words, support and humor. I promise to get back to each of you individually at some point soon and look forward to working with many of you again in the future.”

Hahn would conclude his statement with a show of support for the White Sox's World Series aspirations.

“In the meantime, I will be rooting for the Sox to win that next championship soon -as loyal White Sox fans deserve nothing less. Best,Rick.”

Hahn became general manager of the White Sox in 2012 when Williams was also promoted to executive vice president.

The White Sox, who suffered a 6-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners after the major change in the front office, had made just two trips to the MLB playoffs (2020 and 2021) during the over-a-decade tenure of Hahn as the team's general manager.