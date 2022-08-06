‘We are a good team’: Eloy Jimenez reveals key for White Sox to turn season around

The Chicago White Sox entered 2022 with lofty expectations. They were a popular World Series pick for many. But they struggled out of the gates and found themselves with a below .500 record earlier in the season. However, they have begun to show signs of life. The White Sox are now tied for second in the AL Central and playing a better brand of baseball. OF/DH Eloy Jimenez revealed the key to the White Sox success moving forward, per Yahoo Sports and MLB.com.

“We are a good team,” Abreu told MLB.com through an interpreter. “Right now, our goal has to be trying to stay healthy. If we stay healthy, and stay on the field, we know we’re going to be good.”

Jimenez is not making an excuse. He’s stating a fact. The White Sox arguably feature the most overall talent in the AL Central. But they trailed the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins for most of the season.

Co-aces Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn both dealt with injuries throughout the first portion of the year. As a result, they have struggled to find their rhythm. The offense has endured it’s share of injuries as well. Eloy Jimenez has battled various ailments over the past couple of years.

Nonetheless, Chicago is still in the division race. They decided not to sell ahead of the MLB trade deadline because they felt as if they could win the division. It won’t be easy since the Twins bolstered their roster with a number of trades last week. But the White Sox are finally getting healthy and are ready to make a second-half push.