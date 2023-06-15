Chicago White Sox Yoan Moncada is headed to the injured list again due to a back issue, according to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times. Infielder Zach Remillard is being called up from Triple-A Charlotte to take Moncada's spot on the White Sox roster.

Yoan Moncada has been struggling with a back problem since spring training. He was on the injured list from April 10 to May 12 with a protruding disc. Moncada has struggled this season, and was 7-for-50 with one home run in his last 15 games. He was out of the lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, and manager Pedro Grifol said that a trip to the injured list could be in play.

“We'll see. It's going to be an ongoing thing,” Pedro Grifol said, via Van Schouwen.

Grifol's comment is not encouraging for White Sox fans. The team needs Moncada to get healthy and perform up to his potential. The performance from Moncada has been disappointing since the start of the 2022 season.

The White Sox won the American League Central in 2021, and were viewed as a team that could take control of the division for the foreseeable future with plenty of young talent. That has turned out not to be the case.

The White Sox are not out of the race in the American League Central due to the weakness of the division. A hot streak would have them right with the Minnesota Twins. However, injuries have not helped, and the latest one to Moncada is another blow.