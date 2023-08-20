The Chicago White Sox are trying to avoid being swept as they take on the Colorado Rockies Sunday Afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The White Sox have had a season to forget, and it has not gotten better in this series. Chicago has been outscored 25-6 in the two games. As a team, they are batting .231 through the first two games. Elvis Andrus has racked up five hits, including a double and home run. Luis Robert Jr has a home run in the series, as well. On the mound, the White Sox have not been pitching well. They have an ERA over 14.00, and a WHIP over 2.50. Every pitcher that has seen the mound for the White Sox in this series has given up a run.

The Rockies have obviously been hitting the ball extremely well. As a team they have been batting .347 with 11 extra base hits. Brendan Rodgers leads the team with five hits, including a double and triple. He has also scored five runs in the series. Elias Diaz, Charlie Blackmon, Ezequiel Tovar, and Ryan McMahon have all homered in the series. As a team, the Rockies have drawn 15 walks in the two games. On the mound, the Rockies have a 3.00 ERA, but they have a WHIP below 1.00. The Rockies' bullpen has thrown six innings, allowed just one run on three hits, and struck out three.

Dylan Cease will be the starting pitcher for the White Sox. Chris Flexen will get the ball for the Rockies.

Here are the White Sox-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Rockies Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+100)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 12 (-110)

Under: 12 (-110)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Rockies

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Montain

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Cease is the White Sox best chance to avoid the sweep. He has a decently high WHIP, but that is mainly due to his high walk rate. That is something he will need to get control of, but he does do a good job with limiting hits. Opposing teams are batting just .241 off him this season, and they are slugging .387. Playing in Coors Field, it is easy to give up a few home runs. However, Cease also does a good job limiting the home runs. If he can keep the ball in the park, and stay off the barrel, the White Sox will cover this spread.

Chicago is facing a struggling pitcher. Flexen is allowing opposing teams to hit .332 off him. In 21 appearances, Flexen has allowed 18 home runs. The right-handed pitcher has essentially been batting practice this season, and the White Sox need to take advantage of that. If they can find some gaps, and hit the ball on the sweet spot, they will cover the spread.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Rockies have been hitting the ball extremely well. This is something they will need to keep up in this game. As stated before, Flexen is not very hard to hit this season. You can expect the White Sox to score some runs, and if the Rockies want to keep up, they will have to do the same. Luckily, they have the White Sox number this series. As long as they continue to hit as they have been, the Rockies should cover this spread.

Final White Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Rockies have been the better team in the first two games. However, I can not overlook the pitching matchup here. Flexen can not be trusted to pitch well, or keep the ball in the park. I will take Dylan Cease and the White Sox to cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5 (+100), Over 12 (-110)