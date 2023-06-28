The Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our White Sox Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch White Sox Angels.

The Chicago White Sox had staff ace Dylan Cease on the mound on Monday night against Los Angeles in the first game of this midweek series. Cease gave up only one run and gave the White Sox his very best. Going up against Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, Cease more than held his own. The Angels came into that Monday game against the White Sox having lost two out of three to the lowly Colorado Rockies over the weekend. If the White Sox wanted to show they were ready to make a push for a playoff spot, this was the time to pounce. Yet, the White Sox managed only one run in nine innings against the Halos. The Los Angeles bullpen, which had been acutely bad in 2021 and 2022, has shown considerable improvement this season. It stepped up in the late innings against Chicago on Monday, paving the way for a 2-1 Angel win in the bottom of the ninth. That game really seemed to encompass all the struggles of the White Sox in 2023, and all the improvements the Halos have made this season.

Sure enough, Los Angeles carried the momentum from its Monday win into Tuesday's game. The Angels won, 4-2, by getting out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the top of the ninth against the White Sox' always-inconsistent bats. We'll see if Chicago can salvage one game in this series, or if the Halos can continue to revive themselves.

Here are the White Sox-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Angels Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-182)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Angels

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have pitched extremely well against Ohtani, Trout, and the rest of the Angels, limiting Los Angeles to six runs in the first two games of this series. That's an average of three runs per game. If the White Sox can hold the Halos to three runs in this game, it should be enough. The White Sox, who have scored a total of just three runs in the first two games of this series, are bound to score more runs in this game. They have been terrible with runners in scoring position in this series, but that sort of thing is bound to even out over the course of more games. As long as Chicago continues to get solid pitching, the hitting results should improve and the overall win-loss numbers should improve as well.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox are just a bad team, especially on offense. They don't hit well in the clutch, and they really struggle to score if they aren't hitting homers. Jake Burger and Luis Robert have both hit a number of home runs in recent weeks, but those occasional pokes can only do so much. The batting order isn't consistent, and there are more than enough holes in the lineup for opposing pitchers to exploit. The Halos really seemed to turn the momentum of this series when they won 2-1 on Monday. They are a better team than the White Sox and are playing with more confidence right now.

Final White Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Halos are the better team, playing at home, but the White Sox have been getting good pitching. Ultimately, you should stay away from this game and wait for a live-betting opportunity.

Final White Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5