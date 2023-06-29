The Chicago White Sox will finish their four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels in a matinee in Anaheim. We are at the Big A, sharing our MLB odds series, making a White Sox-Angels prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The White Sox defeated the Angels 11-5 on Wednesday to salvage a game after two losses. Now, they look to earn a series split in the finale at Angels Stadium. Luis Robert got the Sox on the board early when he sent a blast to deep center field. Significantly, it was his 23rd home run of the season, and it gave the White Sox a 2-0 lead. The Angels struck back in the bottom half of the inning when Mike Trout clipped a single to center to cut the deficit to 2-1. Then, Brandon Drury singled to left-center field to tie the game.

But the Sox reclaimed the lead in the second when Seby Zavala blasted a pitch to left-center field to put the Sox up 3-2. Then, Eloy Jimenez slugged a ball to left-center field in the third inning to give Chicago a 4-2 lead. Zach Remillard clobbered a double to add another run. Later in the fourth, Andrew Vaughn doubled to center to score three. The Sox kept the offense going when Zavala struck again for his second home run of the night to make it 9-2.

The Angels fought back with runs in the eighth and ninth to close the gap on this game. However, it was too late, as the lead was too large for them to overcome, as the Halos went home with a loss.

Lance Lynn will start for the White Sox and comes in with a 4-8 record and a 6.40 ERA. Ultimately, he went 5 1/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on six hits in a no-decision against the Red Sox in his last outing. Lynn struggled against the Angels earlier this season, lasting four innings while allowing eight earned runs on eight hits in a loss. Meanwhile, Patrick Sandoval will start for the Angels and comes in with a 4-6 record and a 4.16 ERA. Sandoval went five innings in his last start, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits in a no-decision against the Royals.

Here are the White Sox-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Angels Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-176)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: MLB TV and NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have not been a good team this season, and the offense has not helped them much. Regardless, there are still some talented hitters in this lineup that could change the outcome of a game.

Burger is batting .220 with 17 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 29 runs. Ultimately, he went 1 for 5 yesterday. Robert is hitting .270 with 23 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 54 runs in 2023. Significantly, he went 2 for 6 yesterday. Vaughn is batting .247 with 12 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 37 runs. Now, he hopes to replicate his performance from last night, when he went 3 for 4.

The White Sox will cover the spread if they can get hot at the plate again. Then, they need a good performance from Lynn and the bullpen.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have a good offense that can threaten any pitching staff. However, this offense also tends to go into extended slumps and not hit the ball well until it is far too late in the contest.

Shohei Ohtani is still the best player in baseball, with a .309 batting average with 28 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 57 runs. Likewise, he stayed hot, as he went 3 for 5 last night. Trout is hitting .254 with 17 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 52 runs. Meanwhile, he went 1 for 3 yesterday. Mike Moustakas is 3 for 10 in his time with the Angels. Meanwhile, Eduardo Escobar is 5 for 12 since the Angels traded for him.

The bullpen did well in May and was a top-5 unit. However, the bullpen has struggled recently, allowing multiple runs at least three times over the last 10 games. They must do better.

The Angels will cover the spread if their hitters can get them the lead early. Then, Sandoval must limit the hits he allows and set up the bullpen for a good opportunity to close it out.

Final White Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels are the better team right now, and can do a lot of damage. Moreover, Sandoval is a better pitcher when he is locked in. Expect the Angels to bounce back from the loss on Wednesday to take the series today.

Final White Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+146)