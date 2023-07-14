We're back with another prediction and pick for Friday's slate of MLB action as teams return for the second-half of the season. The Chicago White Sox (38-54) will take on the Atlanta Braves (60-29) for a three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our White Sox-Braves prediction and pick.

The Chicago White Sox are currently fourth in the American League Central and sit eight games back of the leading Cleveland Guardians. It's been a tough run for the Sox this season and they've had trouble contending in their division this year. They're 3-7 in their last 10 games and will now have to steal a game from one of baseball's best teams. Michael Kopech (RHP) will be their likely starter.

The Atlanta Braves are currently leading the National League East and have a commanding 8.5-game lead over the Miami Marlins. They're the first team in the majors with 60 wins on the season and were able to achieve the feat before the All-Star break. They closed out the first half by going 12-3 in their last 15 games. They have a chance to add to their total against a struggling White Sox team. Charlie Morton (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the White Sox-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Braves Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+112)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-134)

Over (9.5): +100

Under (9.5): -122

How To Watch White Sox vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/ 4:20 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox come into this game having lost their last three consecutive series and not putting up much a fight while doing so. Their pitching has been all over the place this season and their offense has barely been able to keep up. The bright spot of their season so far has been Luis Robert Jr. shining in the Home Run Debry, but the Sox haven't had much to cheer about besides that.

Michael Kopech (3-7) will make the start with a 4.08 ERA thru 86 innings of action. He's returning from the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury and will likely see a shorter amount of time on the bump while they look towards their bullpen later in the game. The White Sox have lost Kopech's last four starts and he's hoping that his healed should will put some pop back into his pitches for the second half of the season. He's been comfortable on the road but will still have to overcome the odds as the underdogs.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves closed the first half of the season in a big way and established themselves as the best team in the MLB by reaching 60 wins first. Teams like the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays have fallen victim to the losing slump at points, but the Braves have set themselves apart in being able to avenge losses and answer with winning streaks of their own. They rank second in the MLB in batting average, first in ERA, first in home runs, third in RBI, fourth in saves, and third in total hits. It's safe to say that they are now the team to beat.

Charlie Morton (9-6) will give the Braves a great chance with his 3.43 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 97 innings of work. His stuff has been great this year and he's done a good job of getting out of jams. While his ERA is slightly higher at home at 4.12, he's managed a 4-3 record at home and will have a lot of confidence coming into this game.

Final White Sox-Braves Prediction & Pick

Both teams ended the first half of the season going in completely opposite directions. There's no telling if the White Sox will be able to turn their fortunes around, but it's a sure thing that the Braves are ready to compete for another World Series. We're going to see a laser-focused Braves team during this half of the season and it will begin with a win over the White Sox tonight.

Final White Sox-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-134)