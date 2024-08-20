ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch White Sox-Giants.

The Chicago White Sox continue to lose. When we think of a really bad baseball team, a 50-112 record comes to mind. How bad are the White Sox? They have virtually no chance at winning 50 games, and we're on August 20. A 50-112 record is 62 games under .500. The White Sox are already 66 games under .500. They are 30-96. With 36 games left in their season, they would have to go 20-16 to reach 50 wins. This is the ultimate car-crash season in modern MLB history.

The San Francisco Giants have to take maximum advantage of this series against the White Sox. They're 3.5 games out of the final wild card spot. They have to close that gap even more so that when they play tougher opponents down the stretch, they can stay within striking distance.

White Sox-Giants Projected Starters

Davis Martin vs. Robbie Ray

Davis Martin (0-1) has a 3.00 ERA. Davis Martin pitched well against the Yankees in his most recent start. The sample size is small, but in the appearances he has made — on a bad team, we should point out — Martin has pitched well. He shows mental toughness and competitive quality. He could be a piece the White Sox build around in 2025.

Last Start: Wednesday, August 14 vs the New York Yankees: 5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 2 starts, 9 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 9 K

Robbie Ray (2-2) has a 6.00 ERA. In his last start, Ray couldn't find the plate. He walked three and then gave up a grand slam. He couldn't even finish the first inning. Ray has not settled into a consistent rhythm since he returned to action. The Giants need him to be good if they want to make a run at a playoff spot.

Last Start: Wednesday, August 14 vs the Atlanta Braves: 2/3 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: 3 starts, 11 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 4 HR, 9 BB, 13 K

Here are the White Sox-Giants MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Giants Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +205

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch White Sox vs Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Robbie Ray has not pitched well, and Davis Martin has. The White Sox might not have an outright advantage here, but the pitching matchup is fairly viewed as even. The White Sox covering the run line at +1.5 is not a terrible bet to make, especially for the listed price. The Giants are overpriced as a favorite, as we will explain below in our final recommendation on this game.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are the White Sox. They are brutally bad. They might lose 100 games before September, which is really hard to believe for even the worst MLB teams we have seen. The 2024 White Sox are the worst MLB team in the past 100 years, and that's no exaggeration.

Final White Sox-Giants Prediction & Pick

The lean is to the Giants, but the pricing for this game seems off when you realize how unreliable Robbie Ray has been for the Giants and how competent Davis Martin has been for the White Sox. Picking against the White Sox makes sense on a basic level, but a minus price — not plus money — for Giants -1.5 is giving Ray a little too much respect and Martin not enough credit. We also think Giants -250 on the moneyline is a bad price. The pitching matchup should have Giants -1.5 priced around +115 instead of -118, and Giants moneyline at -185 instead of -250. There just isn't good value on a pregame bet here. Wait for a live play.

