The Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our White Sox Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch White Sox Mariners.

The Chicago White Sox had the Los Angeles Dodgers right where they wanted them. The Sox led 4-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth on Thursday night, with staff ace Dylan Cease on the mound. The Dodgers are a tough team to hold in check, but Cease had shut them out through five innings and just needed to avoid the big inning to put the Sox in good position to win the game heading into the final few innings. However, he wasn't able to produce a shutdown sixth. The Dodgers knocked him out. Then, with the bases loaded and two out, Chicago reliever Reynaldo Lopez was tagged for a grand slam by Chris Taylor of the Dodgers. The game was instantly tied, 4-4. The White Sox scored six runs off Dodger relievers in a Wednesday night comeback win, but they couldn't score a single run in any of the last five innings on Thursday, including two extra innings with the Manfred Man on second at the start of the frame. The Dodgers just needed to score one in the 11th inning, and they did, dealing the White Sox a bitter 5-4 defeat. Chicago is still in the hunt in the weak A.L. Central, but the Sox can't continue to let winnable games slip away.

Here are the White Sox-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Mariners Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-192)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Mariners

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are sending rookie Bryan Woo to the mound. Woo was hammered in his MLB debut by the Texas Rangers a few weeks ago. He was better in his second start against the Los Angeles Angels one week ago, but he still didn't get out of the fifth inning, giving up two runs. If he doesn't get out of the fifth inning in this game, the Mariners will have to get a lot of work from their middle relievers, which is never what an MLB team wants in the middle of June, weeks before the All-Star break.

Chicago starter Michael Kopech might have a 4.03 ERA for the season, but he has been really good the past six weeks, pitching to an ERA of under 2.50 in that time. His ERA in May was 2.75, and his ERA in two June starts is 1.50. He is in a groove, and the Mariners' lack of consistent hitting this season makes them vulnerable to an in-form version of Kopech.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners lost to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night, as Miami outfielder Jesus Sanchez robbed Seattle's Eugenio Suarez of a game-tying grand slam in the bottom of the ninth. The Mariners had Thursday off. They are rested and refreshed. They know they need to make a move in the American League wild card race. They are a better team than the White Sox, who have once again underachieved this season. Seattle can overcome the pitching matchup and win here.

Final White Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners are the better team in this matchup, but the White Sox have the clear pitching edge with Kopech going against Woo. Stay away from this one.

Final White Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5