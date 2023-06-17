We're back with another prediction and pick for this Saturday afternoon MLB game between two American League teams looking to get on a winning streak. The Chicago White Sox (30-41) will take on the Seattle Mariners (34-34) for the second game of their three-game series. The Mariners won yesterday 3-2. Check out our MLB odds series for our White Sox-Mariners prediction and pick.

The Chicago White Sox are fourth in the AL Central and sit 5.5 games back of the leading Minnesota Twins. The White Sox have had their downfalls this season and it's come to the disappointment of fans who thought the Sox could make some noise this year. They've gone 4-6 in their last 10 games after stringing together a few wins and will hope to bounce back after a loss to the Mariners yesterday. Lucas Giolito (RHP) will be their likely starter.

The Seattle Mariners are currently in fourth in the AL West and trail the leading Texas Rangers by 7.5 games. The Mariners are hanging on to the playoff picture by a thread with a .500 record. They didn't have much success during their last road trip, dropping series against the Angels, Rangers, and Yankees. They're 3-1 in their last four, however, and will hope to sweep this series against the Sox. Logan Gilbert (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the White Sox-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Mariners Odds

Chicago White Sox: +132

Seattle Mariners: -156

Over (7): -120

Under (7): -102

How To Watch White Sox vs. Mariners

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

After adding a few new pieces in the offseason, the White Sox would like to see themselves limit the amount of lengthy losing streaks they may go on. Andrew Benintendi is proving to be one of those clutch pickups as he's leading the team in batting average. Their pitching staff has been a bright spot for them as they rank third in the MLB in strikeouts, but they'd like to see pitchers like Mike Cleavinger healthy and not on the IL. They'll look to turn their fortunes around on the road as they've gone just 13-24.

Lucas Giolito will take the mound for the White Sox with a 5-4 record and 3.54 ERA thru 81.1 innings of action. He's tallied 84 strikeouts thus far but has given up 12 home run balls. The Sox lost Giolito's last start against the Miami Marlins. He pitched seven innings while allowing just one run in the 6-5 loss. Clearly, Giolito's been on his game and would love to see some support from his bullpen. Look for the White Sox to be in a good position to win this game after a quality start by Lucas Giolito.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners made a ton of noise last year with their young lineup led by Julio Rodriguez, but they haven't seen the same type of success through this point of the season. While they tallied just three runs in their game yesterday, their pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts as Teoscar Hernandez hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning. He's been a crucial addition to their outfield and can clearly be a difference maker with his bat. They'll hope that the rest of their team can wake up in this Game 2 and give their pitcher some run support.

Logan Gilbert will take the mound with his 4-4 record and 4.38 ERA thru 74 innings pitched. He's done a good job limiting his walks this season and has tallied 81 strikeouts. He gave up a lopsided seven runs in his last start against the Angels, so Gilbert will be looking to put his team in a better position this time around. The Mariners are 3-2 in Gilbert's last five starts and he'd like to find some more consistency in his mid-game pitching. Look for the Mariners to be ultra-aggressive on the base paths as they may have to play small ball to get the win.

Final White Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The last matchup between these two teams was a close one and the Mariners barely pulled out a win at home. The White Sox will have a great chance to win this game behind Lucas Giolito and their 20-16 home record. They haven't performed well as the betting favorites at just 18-27, so this could be grounds for another White Sox upset. For the prediction, let's go with the White Sox to even this series as they head into the rubber-match tomorrow.

Final White Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox (+132)