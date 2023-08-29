After a convincing win last night, the Baltimore Orioles look to make it two in a row over the Chicago White Sox. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last night was a great performance by the Orioles. They got solid starting pitching from Grayson Rodriguez who went six innings without giving up a run. Meanwhile, Anthony Santander has a great game. He went two for four at the plate with two runs scored, a home run, and three RBIs. The Orioles had 11 hits on the night and walked five times in the victory. Meanwhile, the White Sox got on base just twice, both hits by Luis Robert Jr.

The White Sox are struggling both on and off the field too. Their top candidate to be their new GM has rebuffed their overtures, as Mike Rizzo re-signed with the Nationals.

Here are the White Sox-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Orioles Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-110)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Orioles

TV: NBCSCH/MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have to manage some more production at the plate if they are going to win. They are 25th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Luis Robert Jr. was the only person to get hits last night. He leads the team in home runs and RBIs. His 34 home runs also make him seventh in the majors. This month he continues to produce. So far this month, Robert is hitting .260 with a .325 on-base percentage. He has five home runs, four doubles, and a triple in the last month, with nine RBIs. He has also stolen four bases and scored ten times.

Meanwhile, Yoan Moncada comes into this game hot. In the last week, he is hitting .409 with a .454 on-base percentage. He has three doubles and a home run leading to six RBIs in the last week. He has also scored twice. Scoring has been something Andrew Benintendi has been doing. While hitting .280 in the last week with a .357 on-base percentage, he has scored seven times. Part of that is he has hit three home runs, which has also led to five RBIs. Finally, Tim Anderson is playing well. In the last week, he has hit .321 with four doubles. While he has a stole base and scored four times, he has just one RBI in the last week.

The White Sox will be sending Jesse Scholtens to the mound to start the game today. This year he is 1-6 with a 4.15 ERA, but he had only made one start before this month. This month he has made five starts, and some have been solid, but others not nearly as much. In his five starts, he has pitched 27 innings giving up 17 runs with 16 earned. That gives him a 5.33 ERA, but an 0-3 record. Part of that has been run support. In two of the losses the White Sox scored two or fewer runs,

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles offense was great again last night. On the year they are eighth in runs scored, while sitting 12th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging. Anthony Santander drove in three more runs last night and has been great this month. On the month he is hitting .256 with seven home runs and 15 RBIS. He is also getting on base at a .322 rate and has scored 12 times this month. Santander also has eight of his RBIs in the past week. Ryan Mountcastle is also driving in runs over the last week. While hitting .280 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage, he has hit a double and a home run leading to five RBIs. He has also scored three times.

Gunnar Henderson is scoring a lot as of late. He has scored six times in the last week. Henderson is doing this while hitting .276 in the last week and having a .290 on-base percentage. He has also hit a double and a home run leading to four RBIs. To top it all off, Henderson has also stolen three bases in the last week. Overall, the Orioles are hitting well as a team. In the last week, they are hitting .261 with a .316 on-base percentage. They have hit ten home runs and ten doubles in the last seven games, leading to them scoring 37 runs. This is slightly above their expected run total of 33.7, showing that the Orioles are capitalizing on their opportunities to score.

The Orioles will be sending Dean Kremer to the mound today. He is 12-5 on the season with a 4.31 ERA. Last time out he was great. Kremer went six innings giving up five hits and no runs in a win over the Blue Jays. This month, he has made four starts, going 24.1 innings and giving up just seven runs. That is good for a 2.59 ERA, and a 2-1 record this month. The Orioles have also played well with him on the mound. They have won 11 of the last 13 games he has started. In that time, they have continually given Kremer great run support, and there is no reason for that to end today.

Final White Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Since the All-Star break, the Orioles have the third-best record in the majors. They also have the sixth-best run differential. Meanwhile, the White Sox have tied for the third-worst record in the majors since the break. They also have the worst run differential in the majors since then. A big reason for that is they are giving up 5.72 runs per game since the break, which is the worst in the majors. With how well the Orioles can score, they will be in line to have another great game. Take the Orioles in this one.

Final White Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (-110)