The Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers play game two of a three-game series today It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Yesterday the Rangers got a great performance from Andrew Heaney. Heaney went six innings, giving up just two hits while striking out 11 batters on his way to a victory. Meanwhile, Adolis Garcia and Mitch Garver both hit solo home runs to give the Rangers a 2-0 victory over the White Sox. With the win, the Rangers are 61-46 on the season, which gives them a half-game lead over the Astros in the division. They made moves to grab Max Scherzer and Austin Hedges to help ensure they will be post-season bound.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are now 43-65 on the season. They have lost eight of their last ten games and are well out of the playoff pitch. While they made some moves, they decided to keep their ace, Dylan Cease, at the deadline.

Here are the White Sox-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Rangers Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-166)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Rangers

TV: NBCSCH/BSSW

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:05 PM ET/ 5:05 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

If the White Sox are going to get a win today, they need to score some runs. They have been shut out in each of the last two games while scoring just 13 runs in their last five. On the season they rank 24th in runs scored, 22nd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Luis Robert Jr leads the team in both home runs and RBIs this year. His 29 home runs rank him fourth in the majors, while his 60 RBIs rank him 37th. He continued to slug well in July. While hitting just .266, he hit five home runs and drove in 14 runs. He also hit nine doubles and scored 13 times. The biggest issue for Robert was the strikeouts. He struck out 30 times last month and struck out two times yesterday.

Meanwhile, Eloy Jimenez comes into the game hot. He had a solid month in July, hitting .342. With the help of three home runs and three doubles, he drove in 13 runs last month. Jimenez also scored nine times last month. Andrew Vaughn also comes into the game hot. In the last week, he has a home run and two RBIs. The big thing has been his hitting. Vaughn is hitting .357 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage, as he has drawn walks and limited his strikeouts.

Limiting strikeouts is something Tim Anderson has not been doing. He has struck out six times in the last week, including twice yesterday. In July, Anderson struck out 20 times on the month. He still hit well though. Anderson hit .292 on the month while driving in eight runs. He did this while hitting two doubles, a triple, and a home run. Anderson also scored 13 times last month.

On the mound, today for the White Sox will be Dylan Cease. Cease is 4-4 on the season with a 4.15 ERA. Last time out he gave up four runs in 5.2 innings and took the loss to the Guardians. Still, the major issue for Cease this year has been run support. Seven times this year, Cease has given up one or fewer runs. In those games, he is 2-0 with five no-decisions. The White Sox have lost two of those no decisions.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Ranger's offense continues to be impressive. They are first in the majors in runs scored, batting average, and on-base percentage. They also sit second in the majors in slugging. Adolis Garcia hit his 26th home run of the year last night, which is good for eighth in the majors. He also has 85 RBIs on the year, which is good for second in the majors. In July he hit just .244, but he did hit five home runs and five doubles on the month. This led to him driving in 18 runs last month and scoring 15 times.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have plenty of players coming into this game with hot bats. Marcus Semien is hitting .333 in the last week as he has hit a home run and driven in five runs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Nathaniel Lowe is also hitting well. He has a home run and a double with three RBIs in the last week. He has hit just .294 but the on base percentage in the last week has been amazing Lowe has walked five times, which gives him an on-base percentage of .455 over the last week.

It will be Dane Dunning on the mound today for the Rangers. Dunning is 8-4 on the season with a 3.28 ERA. He did struggle some in July though. He gave up home runs in each of his last four starts, and four of the five on the month. Dunning also had an ERA last month of 5.06, which was his worst month so far this year. That led to him going 1-3 on the month, and losing three of his last four starts. If Dunning can limit the longball today, the Rangers should be able to pull out a win.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick

In the pitching match-up today, the slight edge goes to the White Sox. Dunning had a really solid month in May and was nearly as good in June. Since then, he has struggled in his last four starts. Cease has been solid all year, but he is not getting a lot of run support to help him out. Today, he should be able to get some. With Luis Robert Jr. in the lineup, he could easily hit a home run off Dunning. If Dunning decides to pitch around him though, they may have trouble today. Regardless, the Ranger's offense is the best in the majors and is still rolling. Take the Rangers in this one.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+138)