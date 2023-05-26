Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Chicago White Sox will continue their series with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. We are in Detroit, sharing our MLB odds series, making a White Sox-Tigers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Tigers defeated the White Sox 7-2 on Thursday. Now, they hope to beat them again. But it did not start well for the Tigers as Tim Anderson clipped a single to right-center field to give the Sox a 1-0 lead in the third inning. However, the Tigers roared back in the fourth when Akil Baddoo blasted a solo shot to deep center field to tie the game. Javier Baez clapped a single to deep-center field to drove in two to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead. Then, Spencer Torkelson hit a single to center to make it 4-1.

But the White Sox fought back in the fifth inning when Gavin Sheets drilled a solo shot to deep right field to cut the deficit to 4-2. However, the Tigers began to put this out of reach in the sixth when Riley Greene dripped a single to center to make it 5-2. Zack Short added a single in the eighth to add two more runs to tally their final scoring.

Alex Faedo lasted six innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits for the Tigers while striking out 10. Then, the bullpen allowed just one hit over the final three innings. Luis Giolito struggled for the Sox, lasting just 3 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs on six hits and striking out four while walking seven.

Lance Lynn takes the mound for the White Sox. Significantly, he is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA. Lynn went six innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out six and walking two in a win over the Kansas City Royals. Meanwhile, Joey Wentz will start for the Tigers. Wentz is 1-4 with a 7.45 ERA. Sadly, he struggled badly in his last outing, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits in a loss to the Washington Nationals.

Here are the White Sox-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Tigers Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+112)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Tigers

TV: APLTV

Stream: MLB

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have fallen well below expectations this season. Therefore, they continue to try and make up for lost ground early in the season. The Sox have some talent and will attempt to utilize it. Significantly, they have struggled to hit the baseball. Jake Burger is batting .250 with 10 home runs, 24 RBIs, and 14 runs. Moreover, he is on a good streak over the past 10 games. Luis Robert is batting .273 with 13 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 34 runs this season. However, he went 0 for 4 yesterday. Sheets is batting .245 with six home runs, 17 RBIs, and 13 runs. Furthermore, he went 1 for 3 in yesterday’s game.

The White Sox have struggled on the mound this season, leading to their slump. Moreover, their starting pitching and their bullpen have not performed well. The bullpen has a 5.29 ERA, ranking second-to-last in the majors.

The White Sox will cover the spread if they can generate some early scoring. Then, Lynn must last at least five innings and limit the damage.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers are a team that is in second place but is still struggling. Regardless, they have some talented hitters that can rake. Greene, Torkelson, and Baez all produced yesterday to help Detroit nab the victory.

Greene is batting .291 with five home runs, 17 RBIs, and 25 runs. Ultimately, he went 2 for 3 in yesterday’s game. Torkelson is batting .234 with four home runs, 21 RBIs, and 17 runs. Likewise, he went 2 for 3 in yesterday’s game. Baez is hitting .243 with three home runs, 23 RBIs, and 19 runs. Also, he went 1 for 5 in yesterday’s game.

The Tigers have pitched well to give themselves some leeway, including just two runs in the first game against Chicago. Likewise, they have a bullpen that has produced a 3.67 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors. The Tigers hope to continue pitching well.

The Tigers will cover the spread if Wentz can have an efficient game. Moreover, they must continue to hit the baseball as they did in yesterday’s game.

Final White Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Neither pitcher is particularly good. Therefore, expect some runs to pile on. The White Sox and Tigers will trade shots throughout the game and score some runs to make this a fun game.

Final White Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Over: 8.5 (-120)