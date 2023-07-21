The Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins. Our MLB odds series has our White Sox Twins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch White Sox Twins.

The Chicago White Sox have arrived at the defining point of their season. They are not completely out of contention in the American League Central Division race entering play on Friday evening. The White Sox are not in a remotely good position, but at nine games out, they still have a chance if they can get hot and stay hot for a few weeks. At the very least, the White Sox — being nine games out — have to go on a 7-3 or 8-2 run in the next 10 games leading up to the MLB trade deadline. They have to be in a much better position on August 1 to seriously consider becoming buyers and making a run at the division. If they fall flat or merely tread water in the next 10 days, they have to be sellers and focus on starting fresh for 2024 and beyond.

It is certainly fascinating that as the Sox enter this massive series in Minnesota against the Twins, Lance Lynn — who has underperformed this year but has an impressive overall career — is taking the mound. How does he figure into the White Sox' plans? It's a great question and a notable part of the betting aspect of this game.

Here are the White Sox-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Twins Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-166)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Twins

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / Bally Sports North (Twins) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have Lance Lynn on the mound. His ERA has lingered near the six-run mark for a good portion of the season, and in first innings, he has been absolutely awful this season, a big reason for his struggles. Yet, Lynn — a veteran with a solid overall MLB career — might be a short-term rental for other MLB teams who need an experienced pitcher down the stretch. Lynn knows the White Sox' chances of making a serious run at the postseason are slim, and so if he pitches really well in this game, he could potentially increase his trade value. Lynn might be hoping for a ticket out of Chicago and a chance to enter a real playoff race. That could be the impetus and motivation which get him to pitch at a higher level. Against an underperforming Twins offense, he has a chance to do really well here and lift the Sox to a win.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox are just not very good. We keep seeing it in so many different ways. Chicago shows glimpses of talent here and there, but this team simply cannot get over the hump. It can't performw with any real consistency. The White Sox won two out of three over the past weekend against the Atlanta Braves, the team with the best record in Major League Baseball. The Sox have shown how talented they are at certain positions, chiefly Luis Robert Jr., who is a stud. However, the White Sox — after beating the Braves in a weekend series — turned around and lost two of three games to the New York Mets. The Twins aren't particularly good, but they're better than the hugely disappointing White Sox. Joe Ryan should outpitch Lance Lynn and carry Minnesota to victory.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick

This is a stay-away game precisely because Lance Lynn might pitch better than his season-long numbers might suggest.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5