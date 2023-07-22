The Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins. Our MLB odds series has our White Sox Twins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch White Sox Twins.

The Chicago White Sox lost ground in Minnesota. They fell even further behind in the American League Central Division chase by losing to the Twins on Friday evening. The White Sox are staring at the MLB trade deadline on August 1 along with everyone else, measuring and evaluating whether to be a buyer or a seller. The fact that the Sox are well below .500 should make them sellers, but because the American League Central is so bad, the Sox aren't out of the discussion and therefore could try to convince themselves they can make a few moves and suddenly have a better team which can play its way into the race and enter the middle of September with meaningful games to play. It's a consideration for a lot of teams. Being in the hunt keeps fans interested. It sells a lot more tickets for those September games. Yet, if a team looks at its roster and sees the need for a reboot, it's foolish to try to chase a playoff berth if that playoff berth isn't particularly realistic.

The White Sox watched their pitching get torn apart on Friday by the Twins. Given that Minnesota's offense has not been particularly consistent or impressive this season, that might be a sign to everyone that the White Sox need to be sellers. If they want to change that perception, they simply must win the next two games of this series and offer real proof they can make a run at the Twins.

Here are the White Sox-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Twins Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-184)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Twins

TV: Fox

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

*Watch White Sox-Twins LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have ace Dylan Cease on the mound. It's true that Cease has not been dominant this year. He was far better in 2022, and his ordinary season has been part of the reason for the White Sox' overall struggles. Yet, Cease is such a talented pitcher with so much upside that he should be seen as untouchable in any trade negotiations or in any talk of a fire sale the White Sox might want to engage in. If Chicago does want to sell off players in exchange for prospects and a rebuild of its roster, Cease and Luis Robert should be the two untouchable players. They aren't going anywhere. Those two players are the two best reasons Chicago will win this game over Minnesota.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins have staff ace Sonny Gray on the hill in this game. Gray has been better than Cease this season — by a full run, in fact: He has a 3.16 ERA compared to Cease's 4.18 mark. Gray has given the Twins a reliable starter at the front of their rotation. Against a very unimpressive White Sox batting order, Gray should be able to do what he wants.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick

This is a stay-away game. Cease gives the White Sox a chance, but Chicago is not a trustworthy team, either.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5