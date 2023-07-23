The Chicago White Sox will attempt to avoid a three-game sweep as they face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. We are at Target Field, sharing our MLB odds series, making a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Twins defeated the White Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Now they will attempt to sweep the Sox on Sunday. The scoring started in the third inning when Tim Anderson stole home after the Minnesota catcher threw to second base to try and get the runner out. Then, Yasmani Grandal singled to right-center field to make it 2-0 Sox. The Twins fought back later when Carlos Correa doubled to center field to cut the deficit to 2-1. Later, Christian Vasquez doubled to left field to tie the game in the seventh inning. The Twins took the lead for good when Michael A. Taylor singled to center.

Sonny Gray pitched well enough to give the Twins a chance by going six innings while allowing two earned runs on seven hits. However, he finished with a no-decision as the Twins got the lead while the bullpen was in the game. Jhoan Duran got the save after two shutout innings from relievers Jordan Balazovic and Griffin Jax.

Dylan Cease pitched well enough to give the Sox a chance to win as he went six innings while allowing one earned run on three hits. However, the bullpen could not hold the lead.

Lucas Giolito will pitch for the Sox today and comes in with a record of 6-6 with a 3.96 ERA. Sadly, he struggled in his last start as he went 3 2/3 innings while allowing eight earned runs on six hits while striking out five and walking five. Bailey Ober starts for the Twins and comes in with a 6-4 record with a 2.74 ERA. Recently, Ober went six innings while allowing three earned runs on seven hits.

Here are the White Sox-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Twins Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-164)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports North and NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 2:11 PM ET/11:11 AM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Sox have struggled to hit the ball this season, and it is a significant reason why they have not done well. Therefore, there is work to do for the Sox to avoid the sweep at the hands of their division rivals.

Anderson is batting .239 with no home runs, 16 RBIs, and 33 runs. Unfortunately, it has been a down season for the slugger, and he is still looking for his first home run. Luis Robert is hitting .273 with 28 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 66 runs. Significantly, he has been one of the few consistent hitters in the lineup. Eloy Ramirez is batting .277 with 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 31 runs. Thus, he is another solid hitter that can produce. Jake Burger is hitting .218 with 21 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 39 runs. Ultimately, he is a power hitter that does not do anything else.

The Sox will cover the spread if their bats can get to Ober. Substantially, it will be over for them if they cannot solve Ober.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins have a decent offense that can make some noise. Regardless, they still only got three runs last night and need more to cover the spread against the Sox. This offense has some weapons, and they need to hit the baseball.

Correa is batting .227 with 12 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 37 runs. Sadly, it has been a bad season for him. Alex Kirillof is hitting .279 with eight home runs, 31 RBIs, and 22 runs. Yet, the Twins are not seeing the results they expect of him. Byron Buxton has also slumped this season with a batting average of .195 with 17 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 46 runs. Significantly, he only hits for power these days and does nothing when he does not hit it out of the park.

The Twins will cover the spread if Ober can avoid first-inning trouble. Then, they need their offense to perk up and give Ober some run support to give the Twins a chance to cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick

Both of these pitchers are good. However, Ober is slightly better. This feels like a 4-2 game. Therefore, expect the Sox to get two runs early before the Twins fight back and reclaim the lead. The Twins will sweep the series.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+136)