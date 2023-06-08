The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees do battle in the Bronx Thursday night. This game will be game two of a double-header played by the teams. The game one prediction and pick has already been posted. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Yankees prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The White Sox and Yankes were canceled due to poor air quality from the terrible wild fires rampaging through Canada right now. However, Thursday will go on as scheduled, so two games will be played. Chicago and New York played Tuesday night with the White Sox winning that one 3-2. Lucas Giolito was incredible in his performance while the Yankees struggled in a major way at the plate. Seby Zavala was the hero for Chicago as he launched two home runs in the win.

Double-headers are always tough because the game two lineup can feature two or three platoon guys who do not usually play. There is always the worry that pitching will be short-handed, as well. The starting pitchers for game two will be Mike Clevinger and Randy Vasquez.

Here are the White Sox-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Yankees Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-176)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch White Sox-Yankees

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, YES Network

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:35 PM ET/4:35 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Clevinger pitched very well in his return last Friday. He went five innings, allowed three hits and struck out six in the White Sox 3-0 win over the Detroit Tigers. On the season, Clevinger has gone at least five innings in nine of his 10 starts. However, he may need to go a little longer into this game, depending on the bullpen situation after game one. If Clevinger can give the White Sox six or seven strong innings, Chicago will cover the spread.

The White Sox need to get going at the plate as well. They are facing a rookie making his first start at Yankee Stadium in this game, so there might be some nerves for him. If Chicago can get to him and rattle him early in the game, they will set themselves up for success later in the game. The White Sox have a good lineup, they just have not been able to put everything together at the same time; this game will give them a chance to.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Clevinger is a flyball pitcher. That does not bode well for him, especially at Yankee Stadium. Clevinger allows opponents to get under the ball 36.1 percent of the time. That is the sixth highest total among qualified pitchers. The Yankees are eighth in the MLB in average launch angle and fourth in average exit velocity. Of course, the Yankees need to avoid getting to far under the ball, but if they can barrel some balls in the air, they will leave the park. New York does not need to rely on the long ball, but there is a great chance for a few home runs in this game.

Final White Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Game two is always a tough one to predict. However, The Yankees should be able to pull this one out and walk away with a win.

Final White Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+146), Over 9 (-102)