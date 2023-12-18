The comedian joked about her new arrival is due to a 3-D printer.

Whitney Cummings posted a hilarious post about her newborn son, who arrived Sunday.

On Instagram, she has a photo of herself in bed with a baby hand shown. With it, she said, “3-D printed a human.”

Whitney Cummings welcomes baby boy

The comedian also added, “Enjoy me never having brushed hair again.”

She's been pretty good at keeping the public updated on her pregnancy by posting a ton of social media photos and more. It started back in June when she announced she was pregnant with an Instagram post.

In them, she said, “In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All tour dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple of times.”

The post includes an image of her playing with her dog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings)

Then, later that month, she revealed she was having a boy. In the post, there's a sonogram picture that says, “My favorite pic of my babies face so far. This just in: it's a BOY. Help me name this monster. Rusty? Dusty? Bill?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings)

The latest post has a ton of congratulations on it for the comedian.

“Congrats!” reads one commenter.

“Look how happy you are,” reads another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings)

Luckily, it's a real baby — not a 3-D printout. Congrats to Whitney Cummings and her newborn.