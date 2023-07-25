Reality TV star Whitney Port has recently addressed concerns about her weight after her Instagram followers left numerous comments expressing worry. The 38-year-old “Hills” star initially dismissed the comments, attributing them to people not understanding her diet. However, her husband, Tim Rosenman, brought the matter to her attention, expressing genuine concern about her well-being, according to Page Six.

In a candid post on her Instagram Story, Whitney Port shared her husband's worries and admitted that she hadn't been consciously thinking about her appearance or weight. She explained that looking too thin is not something she strives for, and while she often feels hungry, she struggles to find the motivation to prioritize her meals or is too picky about taste and quality.

Port, who is a fashion designer and mother to 6-year-old son Sonny, emphasized that her health is now her priority. She recognized that both her excuses for not eating properly are unacceptable and doesn't want to set an unhealthy example for others. She made a promise to focus on improving her health going forward.

The concerns about Port's appearance came to light after she shared a bikini photo of herself on the beach. Fans were quick to express their worries and expressed concern about her well-being.

Whitney Port's journey to motherhood has not been without challenges. She has experienced multiple miscarriages while trying to expand her family in recent years. Despite the hardships, she remains committed to her husband, Tim Rosenman, whom she married in November 2015.

Port's willingness to address the concerns of her fans and her husband's support in bringing the matter to her attention shows her commitment to taking care of her health and well-being. Her openness and honesty have resonated with her followers, who appreciate her transparency and hope to see her embrace a healthier lifestyle moving forward.