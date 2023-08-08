If you thought Jeremy Allen White would have a hard time finding love after his divorce became public in May, think again, especially if you've seen him on The Bear. The 32-year-old heartthrob, often seen in his signature white tank top, has captured hearts since his days on Shameless. However, it was his role as an emotionally wounded chef on FX's The Bear in 2022 that truly turned him into an internet-boyfriend sensation, according to Glamour.

But, here's the twist – he was already married to fellow actor Addison Timlin.

They exchanged vows in October 2019, a mere six months after getting engaged, and are parents to two daughters, four-year-old Ezer and two-year-old Dolores. The news of their separation was unexpected, especially after White's heartfelt tribute to Timlin during his Golden Globes acceptance speech in January 2023. His words were poignant: “I love you deep in my bones,” he expressed. “Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done.”

Now, he's in public kissing a model by the name of Ashley Moore. Linked to Justin Bieber in the past, there's a lot of mystery surrounding the young lady, but let's go ahead and uncover what we can about Jeremy Allen White's new boo.

Modeling Girlfriend

Starting out as a model, Ashley Moore's journey has taken her to The Gersh Agency, where she's currently signed. Her representation also extends to Luber Roklin Entertainment. Back in 2012, at the age of 19, she initially joined NOUS Model Management.

You might recognize her from Drake's 2013 music video “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” More recently, in 2019, she made an appearance in Kygo's “Not OK” music video.

Add Acting To Her Resume

While primarily known for her modeling career, Ashley Moore has also ventured into acting. She appeared in the 2016 film “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” and is part of the 2021 TV series “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” as listed on her IMDb profile. Her future projects include “Rule of Thirds,” “Tripped Up,” and “Salvation.”

It's clear why Jeremy Allen White has a soft spot for Moore.

An Avid Traveler

Moore definitely relishes jet-setting escapades worldwide, gracing her social media with stunning snapshots from various exotic spots across the planet.

Her Instagram feed often showcases mesmerizing vistas from destinations like Greece, Africa, the Czech Republic, and other eastern European nations. With over 840k followers, she shares envy-inducing travel photos, yet her content isn't solely about sharing her personal life.

What's Her Age?

On July 20, 2023, Moore marked her significant 30th birthday.

To celebrate the milestone, the actress took to Instagram, sharing captivating photos of herself modeling on a beach. In a gold top and white shorts, she exuded elegance and style.

Her caption for the photo read, “This is 30 & not so dirty ✨💞.”

No Labels On The Relationship

Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore are very much loving their time together after their public display of affection.

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Jeremy, 32, and Ashley, 30, are choosing not to label their relationship officially. However, they're spending as much time together as possible and are deeply infatuated with each other. The two were spotted engaging in PDA in Los Angeles recently, further solidifying their connection.

The insider shared that the chemistry between White and Moore is exceptional, with their attraction being described as “off the charts.” Their blossoming romance is unfolding amid White's ongoing divorce process from his estranged wife, Addison Timlin.

Despite their obvious affection, both Moore and White have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Adding to the complexity of their situation, White was spotted sharing an intimate moment with his estranged wife just a few weeks earlier at their older daughter Ezer's soccer game.

This interaction occurred following reports that the actor, who shares another daughter, Dolores, with Timlin, was taken by surprise when Timlin referred to herself as a “single mom,” according to a source cited by Page Six.

In Conclusion

It's unclear if or when the two will make things public. For all we know, they could've been in a “situationship” that accidentally became public. When Justin Bieber is someone you dated in the past, it's hard to go up from there, so maybe Moore isn't quite sold on settling with White yet.

On the other hand, White could simply be in a rebound state trying to get over his divorce. Things could turn out the end of The Bear season 2, seeing White make the revelation that this relationship isn't really for him at the moment. Only time will tell.