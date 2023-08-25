EA Sports is asking fans who they think should be the highest rated player in NHL 24. Although Cale Makar may be the cover athlete, it doesn't mean he'll be the highest rated player. And they're not just asking for the top player overall, but the top player for each position.

EA Sports recently posted on X (Twitter) asking fans to vote for the highest OVR player in NHL 24. In this article, we'll show you how to vote, and all the available contestants in each position

Which players in #NHL24 should have the highest OVR Rating? We're asking you 🫵 the community to choose who will be the #1 player in each position in NHL 24 Vote now 🗳️ https://t.co/Ci2hQA9iIp pic.twitter.com/vgVS7mZLQz — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 24, 2023

Additionally, EA Sports is also asking players who they think should be the top rated female players:

Which women should have the highest #NHL24 OVR🤔 Vote now 👇https://t.co/cZzmIPHBpg — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 24, 2023

NHL 24 – How To Vote For Top Player In Each Position.

If you want to vote, head on over to EA Sports' NHL 24 website. Before voting, you'll be asked to agree to some terms and then you're off to choosing. Then you'll see six blank card slots, and under them all the players available to choose.

The positions and players are as follows:

Left Wing Alex Ovechkin Artemi Panarin Brad Marchand Matthew Tkachuk Jason Robertson

Center Connor McDavid Nathan MacKinnon Leon Draisatl Sidney Crosby Auston Matthews Tage Thompson

Right Wing David Pastrnak Nikita Kucherov Mikko Rantanen Mitchell Marner

Left Defense Roman Josi Victor Hedman Rasmus Dahlin Quinn Hughes Miro Heiskanen

Goalie Andrei Vasilveskiy Igor Shesterkin Connor Hellebuyck Ilya Sorokin Linus Ullmark

Right Defense Cale Makar Adam Fox Erik Karlsson John Carlson Charlie McAvoy



To select the player you want, just drag their player card over and put them in the blank card. When finished, just click submit, and you're all set! And that is how you vote for the highest overall rated player in NHL 24.

EA Sports Asks Fans To Vote For Best Women Players in Next NHL Game

NHL fans can also vote for their favorite female players (The same rules still apply):

Left Wing Kendall Coyne Sarah Nurse Jamie-Lee Rattray Rebecca Johnston Tessa Janecke

Center Marie-Philip Poulin Brianne Jenner Taylor Heise Petra Nieminen Hannah Bilka

Right Wing Hilary Knight Sarah Fillier Natalie Spooner Abby Roque Amanda Kessel

Left Defense Jenni Hiirikoski Caroline Harvey Megan Keller Lee Stecklein Nelli Laitinen

Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens Nicole Hensley Aerin Frankel Anni Keisala Emerance Maschmeyer

Right Defense Renata Fast Erin Ambrose Cayla Barnes Danielle Serdachny Jamie Bourbonnais



NHL 24's release date was recently announced. The game launches on October 6th, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The dev team also showed off new improvements to the World Of Chel. Additionally, they released a preview trailer, showing off all the new gameplay mechanics and expanded cross-play capabilities.

This week, the NHL 24 closed community playtest began, which players can still maybe sign up for. But don't worry if you didn't get a code, as EA Sports is likely to release more previews and perhaps a beta before NHL 24's release date.

