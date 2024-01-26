With so many popular players in the MLB, both veteran and rising stars, there's almost endless options for who to choose.

The MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Reveal takes place next week, with many wondering who will grace the next cover. With so many popular players in the MLB, both veteran and rising stars, there's almost endless options for who to choose. However, we created a list of players we believe definitely make sense to grace a cover. Without further ado, let's take a look at our top candidates.

Who Should The MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Be?

Our ‘24 cover athlete is coming. It’ll be a wild ride. Tune in on Twitch or YT. 10:00 AM PT on 1/30.https://t.co/ILRudtN82C#MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/egh7ggk071 — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 25, 2024

Overall, some of the top candidates include:

Ronald Acuna Jr. – Atlanta Braves

The 2023 NL MVP continues to play some of the best baseball of his career. With three straight All-Star nods and and multiple historic accomplishments, he's become the face of the franchise. Last year we saw the Outfielder become the fifth player overall to join the 40-40 club, with over 70 stolen bases last season. His popularity amongst fans and skills on the field only add to his solid MLB resume.

However, the only thing that prevents Acuna from taking his place on the cover comes from the fact that the Braves are still a good team without him. The team still managed to win a World Series in 2021 while Acuna recovered from injury. While he still earned a ring for his contributions, we still acknowledge the talent for the whole team, and not just the individual.

Regardless, Ronald Acuna Jr. is still a fantastic player who many MLB fans enjoy watching. Very few would be upset to see him grace the cover of the next MLB game. And the Braves still have a championship-ready team, giving Acuna another chance to make history.

Elly De La Cruz – Cincinnati Reds

We believe the MLB wants to attempt to reach a younger audience by promoting the next generation of players. Jazz Chisholm Jr. graced the cover of last year's title, and they may decide to run with another young player. De La Cruz made a massive splash in his first official MLB season, earning several highlights in his first season alone.

Overall, Cruz wows spectators with his incredible sped and fast throwing arm. Additionally, he was the first player since 1919 to steal second, third, and home, all in just one inning. However, it won't be easy for Elly De La Cruz to make the cover. Firstly, he only just recently became popular in the league, whereas Chisholm Jr. at least played a couple of seasons before gracing a cover.

While we like De La Cruz, it might be a tad too early to see him on the cover.

Jose Ramirez – Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians Third Baseman Jose Ramirez has become one of the most consistent players for Cleveland for the last seven years. With five All-Star appearances and 4 Silver-Slugger Awards since 2017, Ramirez shows everyone around him just how productive he can be.

Overall, Ramirez played another solid season in 2023, one which saw him lead the AL in intentional walks. Despite a suspension that saw him leave a couple games, Ramirez is a reliable player who the team can count on every game.

However, the only thing keeping Ramirez from gracing the cover comes from a couple of factors. Firstly, at 31 years of age, he does not appeal to the younger MLB market so much. Unlike Ronald Acuna Jr., who helps his Braves team reach the postseason, Jose Ramirez has been unable to help his team make a serious push. Nevertheless, he still remains one of the most exciting players in the league to watch.

Overall, that wraps up our MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete candidates. We chose these candidates based on their skill as players and their popularity in the league. Overall, we really don't expect to see such players as Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, or Aaron Judge to make the cover. Nevertheless, we look forward to see who the developer selects.

Last year, Jazz Chisholm Jr. graced the cover for MLB The Show 23. Overall, the decision to choose him felt questionable. That felt even more so after a 2023 MLB season that saw him perform okay, but not spectacularly. However, we believe the decision to choose him was likely based on an attempt to reach a younger audience.

Who knows what path the developer intends to take in The Show 24. Perhaps they'll try to bring in another young player. Or, perhaps the developers want to use a more recognizable face with more accomplishments. Nevertheless, stay tuned for the reveal, which airs next week. Check out our guide on how to watch it.

