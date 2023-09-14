Whoopi Goldberg is trending again due to her recent comment on “The View.” While talking about Mitt Romney's decision to not run for re-election, Goldberg shocked the audience, and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin when she asked if she was expecting.

“For me, at least, it’s always — the rot has always been there. You cannot have built the country without it. Too much has happened in the country for the rot to have not been there. And it doesn’t have to be Black folks, it’s Native American folks, it’s folks who come from other places. We’ve always had this kind of thing. But it doesn’t not stop us from doing the right thing when people are in need,” she began.

“And so the toughest thing for me has been to watch the disregard for people—-Are you pregnant?” she unexpectedly asked.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“No! Oh my God!” Farah Griffin laughed. “You can't say that while my mother-in-law is here! She’s been dying for me to get pregnant.”

“I just got a vibe,” Goldberg said. “I’m so sorry.”

However this is not something that went well over on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“This is not something you ask on live television in front of an audience. Omg,” one fan wrote.

Although Whoopi Goldberg began trending on X, Farah Griffin did not take offense to it and opened up about she and her husband's wanting to have children one day.

“I am not blessed to be pregnant yet,” she said. “My husband and I are thinking about it. I'm pretty sure. I'm pretty sure.”

“Forgive me. I see a glow.”

“I'll take it. I will take it,” Griffin replied. “I'll take a test when I get home just to be sure.”

Take a look at the moment below: