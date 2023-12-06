Get to know all HOTD characters for the upcoming season 2 to be released in early summer of 2024.

With the continuation of the Dance of the Dragons in House of the Dragon Season 2, more characters will be part of the Targaryen civil war. The conflict between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen will bring about more houses. Some we already knew in Game of Thrones. To backtrack, here are the returning and new HOTD characters.

HOTD Main Characters

Returning as the adult Rhaenyra, Emma D'Arcy embodies the eldest Targaryen child's willful and independent spirit. But with a heavier crown and a heavier heart after suffering loss of her two children. Smith also reprises his role as Daemon Targaryen, the formidable yet erratic warrior, and husband to Rhaenyra. This time, as a Prince consort after Nyra claims the seven kingdoms unofficially due to Aegon II's usurpation.

Meanwhile, on Team Green, Olivia Cooke evolves from Queen Alicent to Dowager Queen Alicent. The title came from being a widower of King Viserys. This led to Aegon II usurping Nyra. And ultimately, the dance of the dragons. Rhys Ifans also takes on the role of Otto Hightower, In season 1, he transitions from a shadowy influencer to an open adversary against Rhaenyra and Daemon. Once was the hand of Rhaenyra's father, he's now the hand of her usurper.

Other supporting characters from House of the Dragon season 1 will also return. Except, clearly, Lucerys Velaryon's character and his dragon, among others who died as well.

New HOTD Characters

For more intense plots, HOTD will have more characters to add this season 2. Gayle Rankin portrays Alys Rivers, Aemond Targaryen's mysterious paramour. Russell Beale portrays Ser Simon Strong, the great-uncle of Lord Larys Strong. Another Hightower will enter the scene, with Freddie Fox as Gwayne. He will be Otto's son and Alicent's brother. Abubakar Salim will debut as Alyn Of Hull. Alongside new dragons are new dragon riders and he will be a “dragonseed” with Targaryen blood.

House Stark is also making a notable entrance into House of the Dragon Season 2 through the introduction of Lord Cregan (played by Tom Taylor). While not reaching the level of the main characters in Game of Thrones, Cregan becomes a crucial figure in Jacaerys' storyline. He will support Rhaenyra Targaryen's war efforts and will contribute to later stories to be told, if there will be a season 3.

As the Dance of Dragons unfolds, these characters, both familiar and new, promise to elevate House of the Dragon Season 2. We'll also get to see these characters in early summer 2024.